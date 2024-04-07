10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:
• The Real Crisis in Humanities Isn’t Happening at College Our problem is in the real world—not the ivory tower—and so is the solution. (The Honest-Broker)
• Transparent Vice: How Vice’s execs burned down its newsroom: Once promised to become the brash young voice of news, it became a den of wild expenses, shady deals, and greed turned it into ‘a fucking clown show.’ (The Verge)
• The Future of American Sports Isn’t Pretty: Irresponsible legislators and greedy sports leagues have led to a dangerous rise in gambling. (Persuasion)
• What I Saw Working at The National Enquirer: Inside the notorious “catch and kill” campaign that now stands at the heart of the former president’s legal trial. (New York Times)
• Here’s Who Should Pay for Everyone’s Ozempic: The people responsible for getting us into this situation, of course. (Slate)
• Warming Is Getting Worse. So They Just Tested a Way to Deflect the Sun. As humans continue to burn fossil fuels and pump increasing amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the goal of holding global warming to a relatively safe level, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial times, is slipping away. That has pushed the idea of deliberately intervening in climate systems closer to reality. (New York Times)
• Jonathan Haidt on Adjusting to Smartphones and Social Media: In The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt explores the simultaneous rise in teen mental illness across various countries, attributing it to a seismic shift from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood” around the early 2010s. (Conversations With Tyler)
• ‘Reverse’ searches: The sneaky ways that police tap tech companies for your private data: How police cast digital dragnets over tech companies’ vast banks of user data. (TechCrunch)
• The Great Medicaid Purge was even worse than expected: It’s a tale of two countries: In some states, public officials are trying to make government work for their constituents. In others, they aren’t. (Washington Post)
• A Tantalizing ‘Hint’ That Astronomers Got Dark Energy All Wrong: Scientists may have discovered a major flaw in their understanding of that mysterious cosmic force. That could be good news for the fate of the universe. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business this weekend with Ed Hyman, founder and chairman of Evercore ISI, where he has been head of Economic Research for the past 48 years. He has been ranked as #1 in economics by Institutional Investor poll of investors 43 consecutive times.
1 in 5 Americans think violence may solve U.S. divisions, poll finds
Source: PBS
Still on book leave . . . but I am past the midway point and making good progress!