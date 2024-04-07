10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The Real Crisis in Humanities Isn’t Happening at College Our problem is in the real world—not the ivory tower—and so is the solution. (The Honest-Broker)

• Transparent Vice: How Vice’s execs burned down its newsroom: Once promised to become the brash young voice of news, it became a den of wild expenses, shady deals, and greed turned it into ‘a fucking clown show.’ (The Verge)

• The Future of American Sports Isn’t Pretty: Irresponsible legislators and greedy sports leagues have led to a dangerous rise in gambling. (Persuasion)

• What I Saw Working at The National Enquirer: Inside the notorious “catch and kill” campaign that now stands at the heart of the former president’s legal trial. (New York Times)

• Here’s Who Should Pay for Everyone’s Ozempic: The people responsible for getting us into this situation, of course. (Slate)

• Warming Is Getting Worse. So They Just Tested a Way to Deflect the Sun. As humans continue to burn fossil fuels and pump increasing amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the goal of holding global warming to a relatively safe level, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial times, is slipping away. That has pushed the idea of deliberately intervening in climate systems closer to reality. (New York Times)

• Jonathan Haidt on Adjusting to Smartphones and Social Media: In The Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt explores the simultaneous rise in teen mental illness across various countries, attributing it to a seismic shift from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood” around the early 2010s. (Conversations With Tyler)

• ‘Reverse’ searches: The sneaky ways that police tap tech companies for your private data: How police cast digital dragnets over tech companies’ vast banks of user data. (TechCrunch)

• The Great Medicaid Purge was even worse than expected: It’s a tale of two countries: In some states, public officials are trying to make government work for their constituents. In others, they aren’t. (Washington Post)

• A Tantalizing ‘Hint’ That Astronomers Got Dark Energy All Wrong: Scientists may have discovered a major flaw in their understanding of that mysterious cosmic force. That could be good news for the fate of the universe. (New York Times)