Update 3: EV Conversion at 90%

Hey, it’s been a few months since my last update, so I thought I would share some of the amazing progress we have made over the past three months. To start with, the electric motor and batteries are in. It’s been quite a process, and as you can see above the car drives.

We got here via a series of new installations, additions, updates, and improvements: The key installed components include the motor, batteries, software, gauges, transmission, and charge port.

~~~

Let’s start with the Fellten motor: 440 HP of EV power:

A better angle from underneath shows the size of this monster motor relative to the chassis:





Some of the wiring connections (Orange brackets) and Cooling (Orange Tubes) ready to be attached and installed:

Reverse view:



Fellten kit gauges, which really match the original OE look. It’s impressive, a mix of analog and digital displays.

From left to right the new gauges read:

EV Battery and Motor Temperature – monitors temps for the EV battery and motor/inverter. The VCU is monitoring temperatures and turning on pumps and fans to keep things cool. The VCU and BMS will reduce power before overheating. EV Battery Level Percentage – Fuel meter: How much charge is left in the EV battery Kilowatts – Throttle up! kW gauge monitor increases in current, and braking shows regen in action. Speedometer – Miles per hour 12V Battery Percentage and EV Battery Voltage – 12V battery includes normal car items (Wipers, Radio, etc.)

The entire gauge cluster is very consistent with the original 1980s-era 911s.

Transmission: I wanted to keep the original stickshift, despite only having one forward gear. So here it is, Park, Neutral, Reverse, and Drive:

Of course, I wanted to use the original gas filler as the charge port:

The biggest changes have not only taken this from 210 HP to 440 HP but also shifted the weight distribution from the traditional Porsche 39/61 front/rear to something much closer to 50/50, and with a lower center of gravity.

Lots of little tweaks still left to do, including updating the suspension so the car can manage the extra 300 pounds of battery weight. Mapping the software and optimizing it for this car is also going to take some work, The guys at Moment Motors have been great.

I wonder if I can find some fatter rubber to help manage the extra weight and HP…

