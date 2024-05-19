10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• How the ‘Harvard of Trading’ Ruined Thousands of Young People’s Lives: IM Academy promises a Wall Street education. But instead of riches, many of its members have lost everything. (Businessweek)

• New Florida Law Roils Its Condo Market Three Years After Surfside Collapse: More units are being dumped on the market because of six-figure special assessments tied to repairs for older buildings. (Wall Street Journal)

• I Went Undercover as a Secret OnlyFans Chatter. It Wasn’t Pretty: Your online influencer girlfriend is actually a rotating cast of low-wage workers. I became one of them. (Wired)

• Elon Musk’s Diplomacy: Woo Right-Wing World Leaders. Then Benefit. Mr. Musk has built a constellation of like-minded heads of state — including Argentina’s Javier Milei and India’s Narendra Modi — to push his own politics and expand his business empire. (New York Times)

• Suit: Cheap Prison Labor Is Keeping People Locked Up Longer: Inmates do billions of dollars of work for companies and governments each year. A landmark lawsuit alleges many are being kept in prison because the business is just too good. (Businessweek) see also Doing Right Is Hard When Doing Wrong Is Profitable: The 17th-century Dutch were quite aware that slavery was pernicious and dove in anyway. There are modern parallels. (Bloomberg)

• QAnon Claims on X Soar by 1,283%: Mentions of specific QAnon phrases — including “The Great Awakening,” “WWG1WGA” (Where we go one, we go all), and “QSentMe,” among others — have surged since platform owner Elon Musk’s decision to allow dozens of prominent QAnon influencers to return to the platform after they were previously banned. (NewsGuard’s Reality Check)

• The Most Infamous Cop in New Orleans History: In 1994, a corrupt cop ordered a hit on a civilian. He went away for murder, but he left a trail of other victims in his wake. They are still crying out for justice. (Longreads)

• At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display: An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over the justice’s front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case. (New York Times)

• The 9 worst court decisions since Trump remade the federal judiciary: This is what happens after four years under an insurrectionist president. It will get much worse if he gets eight. (Vox) see also How Originalism Ate the Law: America is captive to a legal theory that dictates our laws on guns, abortion, and so much more. We need to act. (Slate)

• She was accused of faking an incriminating video of teenage cheerleaders. She was arrested, outcast and condemned. The problem? Nothing was fake after all: The moral panic following Raffaella Spone’s ‘deepfake’ video spread around the world. She talks for the first time about being the centre of a story in which nothing was as it seemed … (The Guardian)