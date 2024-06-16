10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The fast-food industry claims the California minimum wage law is costing jobs. Its numbers are fake: Here’s something you might want to know about this claim. It’s baloney, sliced thick. In fact, from September through January, the period covered by the ad, fast-food employment in California has gone up, as tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve. The claim that it has fallen represents a flagrant misrepresentation of government employment figures. Something else the ad doesn’t tell you is that after January, fast-food employment continued to rise. As of April, employment in the limited-service restaurant sector that includes fast-food establishments was higher by nearly 7,000 jobs than it was in April 2023, months before Newsom signed the minimum wage bill. (Los Angeles Times)

• How not to be fooled by viral charts: We’re going to learn how to identify charts that contain misinformation — intentional deception, careless mistakes, or just generally meaningless data. (Noahpinion) see also How not to be fooled by viral charts, Part 2: How to avoid falling for those misleading narratives, by thinking carefully about the stories that viral charts appear to tell (Noahpinion)

• Today’s media: The ruthless, truthless, and toothless: Some journalists are attacking democracy while others fail to defend it. It’s a troubling time for journalism. A major-party candidate is running for dictator, and some people in the news media are helping him. Others keep playing the same old stupid games and unintentionally paving the way for his takeover. I divide these journalists into three categories: the ruthless, the truthless, and the toothless. Here are examples of the media types that fit into those categories. (Stop The Presses)