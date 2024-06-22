10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Rise of the Nanomachines: Nanotechnology can already puncture cancer cells and drug-resistant bacteria. What will it do next? (New Yorker)

• Hedge Funds’ Secret Weapon to Fight the SEC Lives in Texas: The strategic address of the National Association of Private Fund Managers gives it a huge advantage as it pushes back against federal regulations. (Bloomberg)

• The Queen Bee of Bidenomics: She has been the quiet intellectual force behind the Biden administration’s economic policies, and she seemed key to understanding why both parties in Washington had walked away from free trade and neoliberalism — the belief that free markets will bring prosperity and democracy around the world. (New York Times)

• A supermarket trip may soon look different, thanks to electronic shelf labels: The ability to easily change prices wasn’t mentioned in Walmart’s announcement that 2,300 stores will have the digitized shelf labels by 2026. Daniela Boscan, who participated in Walmart’s pilot of the labels in Texas, said the label’s key benefits are “increased productivity and reduced walking time,” plus quicker restocking of shelves. (NPR)

• Why the most powerful men in America are the worst dressed: Twitter’s menswear guy explains, from Trump Republicans’ shiny red ties to the horror of “dress sneakers.” (Vox)

• Why restaurants are so loud, and what science says we can do about it: Sorting through noise in restaurant dining rooms is particularly taxing to our brains, studies have shown. Working memory is under high demand when we need to switch our attention from one voice to another in a sea of voices. All hearing people exert effort to listen in a noisy environment, and unsurprisingly, people who have hearing loss need to exert themselves more. People with autism spectrum disorder have both a higher sensitivity to noise and difficulty in filtering background noise from speech, research has found. (Washington Post)

• The invisible dangers of travelling through time: The mishaps caused by time travellers exploring the past are a staple of science fiction. But what does physics think? (BBC)

• 57 Sandwiches That Define New York City: You can tell a lot about a city by the sandwiches it keeps. Not just its tastes or its vices — cured meats — but also its fascination with myriad cultures, its appreciation for stellar ingredients and its desire for delicious convenience. (New York Times)

• The Strange Journey of John Lennon’s Stolen Patek Philippe Watch. For decades, Yoko Ono thought that the birthday gift was in her Dakota apartment. But it had been removed and sold—and now awaits a court ruling in Geneva. (New Yorker)

• When Death Came For Frank Miller: The comic book icon behind The Dark Knight Returns, 300, and Sin City reveals the addiction that nearly ended his life—and how his loved ones (and a determined documentary maker) pulled him back. (Vanity Fair)