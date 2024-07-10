10 Fourth of July Reads

My July 4th reads:

• Fourth of July 2024: Celebrate with History, Traditions, and Recipes: Happy Independence Day! How did our founders envision celebrating this all-important American holiday? You might be surprised. Find out what’s special about the 4th of July. (Almanac)

• Forecasters say the long July 4 holiday will be a record-setting bash: In travel news this week: CNN unveils 10 fantastic US cities to visit that aren’t overrun with tourists (yet) as the nation prepares for a record-setting July 4 holiday. Also, the latest transportation tangles and troubles plus a hurricane you’ll actually like.(CNN) see also Travel tips for a Fourth of July that’s set to break records: Airports around the United States are preparing for what could be the busiest Fourth of July travel season on record. The nation’s roads are no different. Traffic could reach never-before-seen volumes over the Independence Day holiday. (NPR)

• Brigadier General John Buford, 1st Division Cavalry Corps commander was the first to recognize the importance of key terrain at Gettysburg: His actions on July 1st, 1863 may well have turned the course of the battle, if not history, and the Union itself (Bill Sweet)

• The Broker Who Saved America: You know Hancock and Washington and Franklin and Jefferson. You might even know Greene and Knox, Henry and Hale. But it is very unlikely that you know the name Haym Solomon. This is unfortunate, because he’s the guy who arranged financing to keep the Continental Army alive during its darkest days, finding the money to keep the revolution going when many were ready to throw in the towel. (Reformed Broker)

• 29 Recipes for Your Fourth of July Cookout From summer produce starters to frozen desserts, these recipes are worthy of a holiday weekend celebration. (Food & Wine)

• How to protect your skin from sun damage and cancer: There are 9,500 cases of skin cancer diagnosed daily in the United States, the American Academy of Dermatology says. (Washington Post)

• Fourth of July Flag Fashion: Not too long ago, wearing the American Flag as a fashion item was considered outrageous, disrespectful — and illegal. In October 1968, Abbie Hoffman was arrested for wearing a shirt that resembled the design of an American flag. Political conservatives and the right wing were aghast anyone would dare disrespect the American flag by wearing it as clothing. Hoffman was prosecuted and when the judge found him guilty, he declared with tongue firmly in cheek, “I only regret that I have but one shirt to give for my country.” (The Big Picture)

• How should you stack a burger? We tried 6 ways and found a winner. The order of toppings impacts the flavor of a backyard burger more than you might realize. Here’s how to get it right. (Washington Post)

• The Supreme Court Term That Fundamentally Changed America: Trump v. United States is a legal earthquake that belongs alongside Shelby County v. Holder, Plessy v. Ferguson and Dred Scott, one expert said. (Talking Points Memo)

• A Decision of Surpassing Recklessness in Dangerous Times: The Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States would have been wrong and dangerous at any time. It’s uncommonly so with Trump poised to retake power.. (Lawfare)