10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Our data isn’t safe. Resist giving it up whenever you can. Retailers and rewards programs don’t actually need to scan a copy of your driver’s license, so don’t let them. Face the truth: We’ve lost the battle to protect our personal information. The latest high-profile data breach involving AT&T is yet another reminder we are at war with cybercriminals. (Washington Post)

• Oil companies sold the public on a fake climate solution — and swindled taxpayers out of billions: The fossil fuel industry’s carbon capture bamboozle, explained. (Vox)

• Inside the Secret Multimillion-Dollar Operation to Dismantle America’s Gun Laws: How did an undercover cop-turned-evangelical pastor become the middleman for a dark-money scheme to take down the country’s firearm regulations? (The Trace)

• The 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Your 401(k): Here is what experts say are the costliest stumbles people make with their retirement savings accounts — and how to get back on course. (New York Times)

• OnlyFans’ porn juggernaut fueled by a deception. Many top porn stars on OnlyFans hire ‘chatters’ to impersonate them online and entice subscribers into splurging on explicit content. These impostors aren’t formally affiliated with OnlyFans but have brought it riches – and new legal threats. Some subscribers say the deception amounts to fraud. One shares his story of betrayal. (Reuters) see also TikTok Has a Nazi Problem: Not only is TikTok’s algorithm promoting Neo-Nazi content, extremist organizations are also using the platform to recruit new members and encourage real-world action. (Wired)

• Retailers Locked Up Their Products—and Broke Shopping in America: CVS, Target and other chains have barricaded everything from toiletries to cleaning supplies. It’s backfired in almost every way. (Businessweek)

• When This Supply-Chain Essential Goes Missing, It’s Time to Bring in the ‘Pallet Detectives’ Wooden pallets turn up inside homes, on roadsides and in bonfires. Tracking them down is a full-time job; just watch out for the dogs. (Wall Street Journal)

• Guilty: Inside the high-risk, historic prosecution of a school shooter’s parents: A Post reporter embedded with Michigan prosecutors as they pursued homicide charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, whose son killed four students at Oxford High. (Washington Post)

• Luxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has Vanished: Descendant loses Swiss court case against ex-wealth manager Nicolas Puech accused Eric Freymond of ‘gigantic fraud’. (Bloomberg)

• A short primer for understanding conservatives: Conservatives sometimes say confusing things. I’m here to help with a short, and sadly incomplete, primer on conserva-speak. (Kevin Drum)