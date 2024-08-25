10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The End of Fabulous Money Market Rates Is Near: You have been able to earn solid returns by parking your money in fairly safe places, our columnist says. But that won’t last much longer. (New York Times)

• How many dynamic companies broke their streaks of engineer-CEOs for the first time in the 2000s? Installing their first MBA/finance CEOs, who then promptly made fundamental strategic errors that nixed the company’s future, that are now becoming obvious. (Thread Reader App) see also 10 Reasons Why Technological Progress Is Now Reversing: Or How Silicon Valley Started Breaking Bad (The Honest Broker)

• Cartoon Network’s Website Was Deleted. That Should Scare You All. Warner Bros. Discovery is deleting some of our most beloved movies and TV shows—and some may be gone forever. (Slate)

• Home Insurance is a Really Big Problem: A repricing of the American risk model. It’s important to understand that insurance isn’t – it is not protection against hazards like flooding, wind, fire, or hail. It’s a financial contract to reimburse property owners for the cost of repairing structures only after events that are predictably rare. If hazards stop being rare, stop being predictable, and/or produce damages that aren’t easily reparable (or suggest that a building should not be rebuilt in that location), the existing market structures for both property insurance and property more broadly won’t work. (Kyla’s Newsletter)

• “F*** These Trump-Loving Techies”: Hollywood Takes on Silicon Valley in an Epic Presidential Brawl: L.A.’s liberal moguls are coming after Elon Musk and the rest of the Silicon Valley billionaire boys club in a political clash of the titans: “People are putting up a lot of dough just to teach these dudes they can’t buy an election.” (Hollywood Reporter)

• How to Avoid Online Scams and What to Do if You Become a Victim: Here are tips on how to dodge some of the most devastating schemes and what to do if you or someone you care about becomes ensnared. (New York Times)

• Monopoly Round-Up: Price Gouging vs Price Fixing vs Price Controls: Kamala Harris proposed a slew of proposals arguing that pricing in America has gone haywire. Economists got mad. Trump called her a Communist. What does it all mean? (BIG by Matt Stoller)

• Maria Bartiromo’s wild and “kind of racist” election conspiracy theory collapses immediately: Bartiromo, who was deeply involved in promoting the Dominion election conspiracy theories that Fox News paid for, is at it again. (WTF happened to her?). (Media Matters)

• Armed and Underground: Inside the Turbulent, Secret World of an American Militia. Militias After Jan. 6: Internal messages reveal how AP3, one of the largest U.S. militias, rose even as prosecutors pursued other paramilitary groups after the assault on the Capitol. Organized Vigilantism: AP3 has already sought to shape American life through armed vigilante operations — at the Texas border, outside ballot boxes and during Black Lives Matter protests. Close Ties With Police: AP3 leaders have forged alliances with law enforcement around the U.S. Internal files reveal their strategies for building these ties and where they’ve claimed success. (ProPublica)

• The BTK Killer’s Daughter. Gabby Petito’s Parents. JonBenét’s Dad. America turned their darkest moments into a never-ending spectacle. I went to see just how far that’s gone.. (Slate)