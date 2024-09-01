10 Sunday Reads

• Why Interest Rate Cuts Won’t Fix a Global Housing Affordability Crisis: Central bankers are lowering borrowing costs, but that won’t be a cure-all for a widespread lack of affordable housing. (New York Times)

• Three Events That Speak to Greedflation: The Mars-Kellanova merger, the Kroger-Albertsons court case, and the monopolization lawsuit against RealPage all bolster her case against price-fixing. (American Prospect)

• When Interest Rates Go Down, the Hucksters Spring Up: An investment-advisory firm was promoting ‘guaranteed’ annual yields of up to 17.1%—until our columnist started asking questions. (Wall Street Journal)

• Sunk cost: The rise and fall of NFTs made and unmade OpenSea — the largest marketplace for the crypto asset. But insider accounts of the company reveal a chaotic work environment, ever-shifting priorities, and troubles with the SEC. (The Verge)

• Boeing’s No Good, Never-Ending Tailspin Might Take NASA With It: This is a fiasco. And not just because of the strain it puts on the astronauts and their families. Boeing’s engineering woes extend beyond Starliner; they threaten NASA’s bigger goals of going back to the moon through its Artemis program, for which Boeing has become an essential partner. I was told that a number of retired astronauts are increasingly troubled by Boeing’s performance. This loss in confidence helps put the entire Artemis program into a new state of uncertainty. (New York Times)

• Private Equity Is Coming for Youth Sports: Kids’ sports have become an expensive, high-pressure affair. An industry famous for squeezing out value claims it will make the experience better. (Businessweek)

• F-35: $2T in 'generational wealth' the military had no right to spend: The Joint Strike Fighter had a $200B price tag in 2001, now babies born that year are out of college and the plane is still not ready for prime time. (Responsible Statecraft)

• Residential real estate was confronting a racist past. Then came the commission lawsuits: One of the biggest challenges for Black and other minority buyers is that many are not just first-time buyers, but the first among their generation in their families to purchase property. Just 45.3% of Black Americans are homeowners, compared to 74.4% for whites. (USA Today)

• Why I Left the Network: America is in the midst of a mental health crisis. But finding a therapist who takes insurance can feel impossible. Insurers say that’s because there aren’t enough therapists. That’s not entirely true. (ProPublica)

• The Conservatives Who Sold Their Souls for Trump: The rage and shame of the anti-anti-Trumpers is getting worse. (The Atlantic)/ see also In a test of character, Trump shows his true grift: In his disorientation, the GOP nominee and former president retreats to his instincts. (Washington Post)