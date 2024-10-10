10 Monday AM Reads

October 28, 2024 6:30am by

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

The True Tax Benefit of IRAs and 401(k)s: How they stack up against taxable accounts. (Morningstar)

Once You Try a Four-Day Workweek, It’s Hard to Go Back: A six-month trial in Germany showed many promising signs. But there were disappointments, too. (Businessweek)

America’s Newest Hit Candy Is Gummy, Crunchy and Printing Money: Nerds Gummy Clusters are everywhere this Halloween. They were born from years of geeky research—and executives going with their gut. (Wall Street Journal)

How the Media Can Escape Its Doom Loop of Distrust: Former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller argues that news needs more transparency and accountability to regain public trust. Greater media literacy is also essential. (Bloomberg)

Hate Noisy Restaurants? Stick This in Your Ear. Apple earbuds and others can help you hear dining companions. Here’s how to use them. (New York Times)

Mystery Drones Swarmed a U.S. Military Base for 17 Days. The Pentagon Is Stumped. U.S. officials don’t know who is behind the drones that have flown unhindered over sensitive national-security sites—or how to stop them. (Wall Street Journal)

The stock market still leans to this candidate winning the presidential election: The Dow’s indication of who will win the U.S. presidency deserves to be taken seriously. (Marketwatch)

‘It feels very personal’: Anna Kendrick on coercion, not wanting children and making a movie about dating a killer: She became a Hollywood star despite enduring industry misogyny and an abusive relationship. Now, she has poured her experiences into her directorial debut (The Guardian)

The Sisters Behind ‘Nobody Wants This’ Are in High Demand: Sara and Erin Foster took a short break to discuss the hit show loosely based on Erin’s life, everyone’s love of Adam Brody and their advocacy for reproductive rights. (New York Times)

Once this filmmaker landed on Planet Bruce, there was no escape: Director Thom Zimny calls “Road Diary,” his latest Springsteen documentary, a film “24 years in the making.” (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Toto Wolff, Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula-1 Team, and 33% owner of the team.

 

US Consumer Spending Is Increasingly Driven by Richer Households

Source: Bloomberg

 

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Posted Under