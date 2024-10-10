10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The True Tax Benefit of IRAs and 401(k)s: How they stack up against taxable accounts. (Morningstar)

• Once You Try a Four-Day Workweek, It’s Hard to Go Back: A six-month trial in Germany showed many promising signs. But there were disappointments, too. (Businessweek)

• America’s Newest Hit Candy Is Gummy, Crunchy and Printing Money: Nerds Gummy Clusters are everywhere this Halloween. They were born from years of geeky research—and executives going with their gut. (Wall Street Journal)

• How the Media Can Escape Its Doom Loop of Distrust: Former New York Times executive editor Bill Keller argues that news needs more transparency and accountability to regain public trust. Greater media literacy is also essential. (Bloomberg)

• Hate Noisy Restaurants? Stick This in Your Ear. Apple earbuds and others can help you hear dining companions. Here’s how to use them. (New York Times)

• Mystery Drones Swarmed a U.S. Military Base for 17 Days. The Pentagon Is Stumped. U.S. officials don’t know who is behind the drones that have flown unhindered over sensitive national-security sites—or how to stop them. (Wall Street Journal)

• The stock market still leans to this candidate winning the presidential election: The Dow’s indication of who will win the U.S. presidency deserves to be taken seriously. (Marketwatch)

• ‘It feels very personal’: Anna Kendrick on coercion, not wanting children and making a movie about dating a killer: She became a Hollywood star despite enduring industry misogyny and an abusive relationship. Now, she has poured her experiences into her directorial debut (The Guardian)

• The Sisters Behind ‘Nobody Wants This’ Are in High Demand: Sara and Erin Foster took a short break to discuss the hit show loosely based on Erin’s life, everyone’s love of Adam Brody and their advocacy for reproductive rights. (New York Times)

• Once this filmmaker landed on Planet Bruce, there was no escape: Director Thom Zimny calls “Road Diary,” his latest Springsteen documentary, a film “24 years in the making.” (Washington Post)