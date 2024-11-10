10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Many retailers offer ‘returnless refunds.’ Just don’t expect them to talk much about it: It’s one of the most under-publicized policies of some of the biggest U.S. retailers: sometimes they give customers full refunds and let them keep unwanted items too. Returnless refunds are a tool that more retailers are using to keep online shoppers happy and to reduce shipping fees, processing time and other ballooning costs from returned products. (AP)

• The money is flooding in, but what are prediction markets truly telling us? We did a Q&A with Kalshi to learn more about the disparity between prediction markets and traditional polls. (Sherwood)

• The World’s Largest Building Breaks Ground in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Mukaab will cost $50 billion, and will be roughly the size of 20 Empire State Buildings. (Architectural Digest)

• How a breakthrough gene-editing tool will help the world cope with climate change: Jennifer Doudna, the co-developer of CRISPR, says there’s a “coming revolution” in climate-adapted crops and animals. (MIT Technology Review)

• These Are The 8 Friends You Need To Be Happy In Life: It turns out there are 8 types of “vital friends.” Many of us don’t have all of them in our squad, and that’s why we often feel disappointed or like we’re not getting everything we need. (You have to collect all the different Pokemon to win at the game called life. (Barking Up The Wrong Tree)

• Millions of Movers Reveal American Polarization in Action: Mr. Troyer, the Republican, moved to a more Republican neighborhood. Mr. Fisher, the Democrat, moved to a more Democratic one. (New York Times)

• Why People Itch, and How to Stop It: Scientists are discovering lots of little itch switches. (The Atlantic)

• Will Plants Grow on the Moon? Three Earth plants will soon make a new home on the lunar surface. (World Sensorium)

• A year in the life of a leaf: Explore a leaf’s magical transformations across seasons. (Washington Post)

• How ‘Yellowstone’ Captured America: As the wildly popular TV western prepares to air its final episodes, we look at four ways it seized the country’s attention. (New York Times)