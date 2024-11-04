10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Meet the ‘super users’ who tap AI to get ahead at work: Workers say using AI tools like ChatGPT every day supercharges their efforts and saves them time on the job. (Washington Post)

• Defining Bull and Bear Markets: There are some loosely accepted definitions but you have secular bull and bear markets as well as cyclical bull and bear markets. Things can get murky since different investors have different rules when it comes to hitting the reset button and starting over. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Host of Hot Ones Spills the Secrets of His Success: Watching a celebrity ingest hot sauce is the hook, but it’s Sean Evans’ skill as an interviewer that keeps audiences coming back. (Businessweek)

• The rise in remote work since the pandemic and its impact on productivity. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about dramatic changes in the work environment. Although 6.5 percent of workers in the private business sector worked primarily from home in 2019, the pandemic was the start of a massive experiment in full-time remote work for most workers and firms.1 People often ask: are workers more productive or less productive when working from home? The answer likely depends on several factors, including the types of tasks workers perform, the available technology, the home environment, worker motivation, and management practices. (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

• Where’s all the Money in Personal Transformation? Why are rich people sad and spiritual people poor? (The Leading Edge)

• As America’s Marijuana Use Grows, So Do the Harms: The drug, legal in much of the country, is widely seen as nonaddictive and safe. For some users, these assumptions are dangerously wrong. (New York Times)

• American Drone Startup Notches Rare Victory in Ukraine: Shield AI’s drones have shown they can withstand brutal electronic warfare with the help of AI. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Family Recipes That Live On in Cemeteries: Around the world, recipe gravestones tell stories of love, grief, and remembrance. (Atlas Obscura)

• Infant mortality got worse after Roe reversal. Experts are investigating. A study in JAMA Pediatrics says hundreds more babies died than expected in the year and a half after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Washington Post)

• The Vagus Nerve’s Crucial Role in Creating the Human Sense of Mind: Like a highway system, the vagus nerve branches profusely from your brain through your organs to marshal bodily functions, including aspects of mind such as mood, pleasure, and fear. (Wired)