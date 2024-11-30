10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• Get in, Loser—We’re Chasing a Waymo Into the Future: Tailing a robotaxi for hours and hours is weird. And revelatory. And jealousy-inducing. But a driverless world is coming for all of us. So close the door and buckle up. (Wired)
• The slow, steady, frustrating, relentless, remarkable rise of Reddit: After nearly two decades, Reddit is breaking out into the mainstream. (Sherwood)
• The ‘mad egghead’ who built a mouse utopia: John Calhoun designed an apartment complex for mice to examine the effects of overcrowding. It was hailed as a groundbreaking study of social breakdown, but is largely forgotten. So what happened? (The Guardian)
• Inside your body, aging unfolds at remarkably different rates: New research shows aging is not a uniform process. Parts of our bodies start aging earlier than others, right down to our organs and cells. (Washington Post)
• Why the Flying Experience Feels So Much Worse: The front of the plane is now a haven of luxury, while coach has turned into a low-cost shakedown. The real winner: Airlines. (Businessweek) see also The Airline Industry’s Biggest Winners Are Betting You’ll Pay to Fly in Style: United and Delta dominate industry profits by promoting premium travel options like carved up cabins and luxe lounges (Wall Street Journal)
• A Revolution in How Robots Learn: A future generation of robots will not be programmed to complete specific tasks. Instead, they will use A.I. to teach themselves. (New Yorker)
• The AI Machine Gun of the Future Is Already Here: The Pentagon is pursuing every available option to keep US troops safe from the rising tide of adversary drones, including a robotic twist on its standard-issue small arms. (Wired)
• 17 key charts to understand the COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic has resulted in over twenty million deaths. In this article, we review the key insights from global data on COVID-19. (Our World In Data)
• New York Bagels Have Never Been Hotter, Literally. Here’s Why Featuring the 10 places where it’s worth standing on a line. (Bloomberg)
• The 25 Most Influential Cookbooks From the Last 100 Years: Chefs, writers, editors and a bookseller gathered to debate — and decide — which titles have most changed the way we cook and eat. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Michael Morris, cultural psychologist at Columbia Grad School of Business and Psychology Department. His research focuses on cultural influences on styles of cognition, communication & collaboration. He advises corporations, government agencies, NGOs, and political campaigns about culture-related issues. His new book is “Tribal: How the Cultural Instincts That Divide Us Can Help Bring Us Together.”
U.S. stock market was concentrated
Source: @samro.bsky.social
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.
~~~
To learn how these reads are assembled each day, please see this.