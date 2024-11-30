10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• Get in, Loser—We’re Chasing a Waymo Into the Future: Tailing a robotaxi for hours and hours is weird. And revelatory. And jealousy-inducing. But a driverless world is coming for all of us. So close the door and buckle up. (Wired)

• The slow, steady, frustrating, relentless, remarkable rise of Reddit: After nearly two decades, Reddit is breaking out into the mainstream. (Sherwood)

• The ‘mad egghead’ who built a mouse utopia: John Calhoun designed an apartment complex for mice to examine the effects of overcrowding. It was hailed as a groundbreaking study of social breakdown, but is largely forgotten. So what happened? (The Guardian)

• Inside your body, aging unfolds at remarkably different rates: New research shows aging is not a uniform process. Parts of our bodies start aging earlier than others, right down to our organs and cells. (Washington Post)

• Why the Flying Experience Feels So Much Worse: The front of the plane is now a haven of luxury, while coach has turned into a low-cost shakedown. The real winner: Airlines. (Businessweek) see also The Airline Industry’s Biggest Winners Are Betting You’ll Pay to Fly in Style: United and Delta dominate industry profits by promoting premium travel options like carved up cabins and luxe lounges (Wall Street Journal)

• A Revolution in How Robots Learn: A future generation of robots will not be programmed to complete specific tasks. Instead, they will use A.I. to teach themselves. (New Yorker)

• The AI Machine Gun of the Future Is Already Here: The Pentagon is pursuing every available option to keep US troops safe from the rising tide of adversary drones, including a robotic twist on its standard-issue small arms. (Wired)

• 17 key charts to understand the COVID-19 pandemic: The pandemic has resulted in over twenty million deaths. In this article, we review the key insights from global data on COVID-19. (Our World In Data)

• New York Bagels Have Never Been Hotter, Literally. Here’s Why Featuring the 10 places where it’s worth standing on a line. (Bloomberg)

• The 25 Most Influential Cookbooks From the Last 100 Years: Chefs, writers, editors and a bookseller gathered to debate — and decide — which titles have most changed the way we cook and eat. (New York Times)