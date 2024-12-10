10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Why Your Leveraged $MSTR ETF is Sloppy: They’re unpredictable, expensive and messy, but other than that… (Echo Beach)

• How To Avoid Investment Fruit Loops: Fluorescent-colored food and over-hyped investments have something in common. Both use distraction as their chief selling point. Staying focused on the ingredients comprising your food and investments is time well spent. (A Teachable Moment)

• Bitcoin Soars Past $100,000 on Trump’s Pro-Crypto Pick for SEC: President-elect chose crypto proponent Atkins for SEC chief; Digital asset had jabbed at the six-figure mark for two weeks. (Bloomberg)

• Mark Cuban’s War on Drug Prices: ‘How Much Fucking Money Do I Need?’ “I’m not trying to land on Mars.” Cost Plus Drugs founder Mark Cuban joked at WIRED’s The Big Interview event. (Wired)

• “Follow your passion” is terrible advise: Millennials were lied to by well-meaning people who deeply misunderstand reality. (Hot Takes)

• How to Exercise for Better Sleep: A fitness routine can be key to a good night’s rest. But too much exercise at the wrong time could aggravate insomnia. (New York Times)

• Killer Whales Hunt and Feast on the Largest Fish On Earth: Whale sharks are gentle, filter-feeding giants, but orcas in Mexican waters were documented attacking the animals and devouring their livers. (New York Times)

• Trump’s transition was supposed to be a show of force. What happened? In the last 24 hours, he lost one pick and is on the verge of losing another. (Politico)

• The End Is Near for NASA’s Voyager Probes: The two probes have left the solar system and are still collecting data from the interstellar environment—but their atomic hearts are growing weaker and weaker. (Wired)

• Ted Danson’s Great New Netflix Show Comes on Like a Sitcom, but It’s Really Something Else: A Man on the Inside shows the sentimental side of the creator of The Good Place. (Slate)