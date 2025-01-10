10 New Year’s Day Reads

Happy New Years! Grab a few Advils, pour yourself a mug of coffee, and get ready to start the new year right!

• AI Needs So Much Power, It’s Making Yours Worse Technology: AI data centers are multiplying across the US and sucking up huge amounts of power. New evidence shows they may also be distorting the normal flow of electricity for millions of Americans, threatening billions in damage to home appliances and power equipment. 75% of highly-distorted power readings across the country are within 50 miles of significant data center activity. (Bloomberg)

• 9 Evergreen Investor Lessons from 2024: Plus a charted review of the macro crosscurrents (Sam Ro) see also 7 Investing Lessons From 2024. Non-obvious lessons from 2024 (Bilello Blog)

• Guide for the perplexed – Google is no longer the best search engine. Perplexity offers several advantages over Google as a search engine, making it a compelling alternative for many. (The Register)

• 12 Things That Probably Won’t Happen in 2025: Predicting the future is hard and forecasting is not our forte. Instead, here is a list of things that probably won’t happen this coming year. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Our Zestimate obsession: Zillow’s price estimates are screwing up homebuying — but Americans love them. (Business Insider)

• 11 Best Things of 2024: My favourite book, film, podcast, quote, meme, purchase and more for the year (SatPost by Trung Phan) see also 77 Facts That Blew Our Minds in 2024: Chewing gum, space capsules, and minivans are just a few of the things we see differently after a year of reporting. (The Atlantic)

• Teens, Social Media and Technology 2024: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat remain widely used among U.S. teens; some say they’re on these sites almost constantly. (Pew Research)

• 9 Ways to Embrace Winter—Even if You Think You Hate It. Embrace Winter—Even if You Think You Hate It (Time)

• GOP’s top priority for 2025: Repeal the laws of arithmetic Republicans are reinventing math to justify extending pricey Trump tax policies. (Washington Post)

• Our Universe has more galaxies than Carl Sagan ever imagined: Forget billions and billions. When it comes to the number of galaxies in the Universe, both theorists’ and observers’ estimates are too low. (Big Think)