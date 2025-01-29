The Daily Show: Wage Against the Machine



LOL Me in a suit and tie!

About a decade ago, one of my Bloomberg columns helped kick off a debate about minimum wages and large, for-profit companies using the taxpayer to subsidize their payrolls. This led to much debate, including some embarrassing revelations for Wal-Mart and especially McDonald’s.

Ultimately, it led to an appearance on The Daily Show, where I got to spend the better part of the day shooting a remote segment with the delightful Samantha Bee.

Afterward, I discussed my Daily Show experiences here. If you get the opportunity and trust yourself not to say anything incredibly foolish (see the video below), then yes, you should go on the Daily Show…

See also:

America’s Corporate Welfare Queens (November 13, 2013) no paywall

Previously:

How I Ended Up On The Daily Show (January 28, 2014)

Follow Up: Daily Show Blowback (January 29, 2014)

Go on the Daily Show! (February 17, 2015)