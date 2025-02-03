10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• What Inspired Billie Eilish’s Grammy-Nominated Album? Let Her Show You. The singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, 23, has released three full-length albums. Every one has been nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards. “I really, really have always had a deep love for albums that feel like albums — that move together and each song goes into each song and there’s the same motifs,” Eilish said in an interview ahead of this year’s ceremony on Sunday. (New York Times)

• After DeepSeek, Tech Stocks Still Win. Here’s How AI Is Getting Reset. DeepSeek could spark a shift from hardware to software, similar to what happened to traditional computing beginning in the 1990s. (Barron’s) see also DeepSeek Arrived. America Freaked. What Happens Now? I asked the WSJ’s smartest minds—and AI—all your deepest questions about the week’s mania. (Wall Street Journal)

• The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2025 Means Great News for Sellers in the Midwest, Northeast, and South: Nearly the entire western half of the United States was edged out of a spot on the list. (Architectural Digest)

• Egg prices will be at a record-high for a while: Americans can continue to expect high prices for eggs this year, new estimates show, due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak and inflation. Egg prices are estimated to increase about 20% in 2025, compared to about 2.2% for food prices in general. (CNN)

• Inside the race for Greenland’s mineral wealth: President Donald Trump has said he thinks the US will gain control of Greenland, underlining his persistent claim on the Arctic island, on one occasion pointing to “economic security” as the reason. While the autonomous Danish territory has been quick to say it isn’t for sale, its vast and mostly untapped mineral resources are in great demand. (BBC)

• Your robot chauffeur is on its way. Welcome it. Self-driving cars appear to be safer than those with human drivers. Bring them on. (Washington Post)

• Study: People With A.D.H.D. Are Likely to Die Significantly Earlier Than Their Peers: A large study found that men lost seven years of life expectancy and women lost nine years, compared with counterparts without the disorder. (New York Times)

• 5 Physics Equations Everyone Should Know: Our physics expert picks his top-five equations, plus a scheme to supply US power needs with a bucket of baseballs. Thanks, Einstein! (Wired)

• Tom Green, Former Provocateur, Is Building Something New: A Y2K-era phenomenon most famous for his MTV prank show and surreal brand of comedy, Green pioneered ideas that thrive today. (New York Times)

• The Chiefs’ hidden superpower: They’re great without looking good: The Chiefs are “unselfishly greedy.” The Kansas City Chiefs should have regressed by now, but as they pursue Super Bowl history, their individual sacrifice has made them even scarier. (Washington Post)