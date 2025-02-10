10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• The Super Bowl Has Never Seen Anything Like These Five Gigantic Humans: The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line is historically large—and they’re out to flatten the Kansas City Chiefs, (Wall Street Journal)

• Younger Investors Like Options and Crypto. They Might Be Sorry. Members of Gen Z are starting their investing journey at younger ages than older generations did. (Barron’s) see also 6 Steps to Raising Money-Savvy Children: From preschool through adulthood, there are many opportunities to help children develop healthy financial habits. (Barron’s)

• The World Risks a ‘Financial Heart Attack.’ Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio Has the Medicine. The hedge fund founder says it is game time for heavily indebted countries to avert a debt crisis in the U.S. and elsewhere. (Barron’s)

• The Mood of the American Consumer is Souring: Tariff threats, market turbulence causing jitters early in Trump’s second term. (Wall Street Journal) see also Automakers say Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico will cause U.S. car prices to rise: The average $25,000 price of a car imported from Mexico or Canada could jump $6,250 if the tariffs take effect, according to an analysis by S&P Global Mobility. The automotive research firm forecasts that importers would likely pass most of any increase in their costs along to consumers. (CBS News)

• In praise of subspecies: To lump or to split? Deciding whether an animal is a species or subspecies profoundly influences our conservation priorities.(Aeon)

• Dear Mr. Vice President, Please Take Off Your Apple Watch: An Open Letter To JD Vance From A Former CIA Officer On The Counterintelligence Risks Of Smartwatches. (Watches of Espionage)

• ‘Unfathomable’: How this stunning Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade came together: Fans in Dallas took to the streets to protest the move, creating a makeshift memorial outside the team’s arena, at the foot of the statue for Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who had posted a sad-faced emoji in response to the trade of a player many expected to be immortalized next to him with a statue one day. Stars across the NBA were stunned — including the players involved in the trade who’d been given no heads-up that discussions at this level were even taking place.(ESPN) see also A Baffling Trade Rocks the NBA—and the Lakers Win Again: Dallas makes a stunning decision to jettison Luka Doncic—kicking off a Showtime reboot with LeBron James. (Wall Street Journal)

• ‘Dear, did you say pastry?’: meet the ‘AI granny’ driving scammers up the wall: Daisy’s dithering frustrates phone fraudsters and wastes time they could be using to scam real people.(The Guardian)

• Why are the Democrats so spineless? No wonder the American public thinks of Democrats as out of touch, opportunistic and cowardly. That is because they are. (The Guardian)

• The Best Steven Soderbergh Movies, Definitively Ranked: From star-studded Hollywood heist films to modern noir to sci-fi to wild metacinematic experiments, we’ve ranked the prolific output of a brilliant director who’ll try anything once. (GQ)