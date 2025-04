I had fun speaking with Ben & Michael about the new book and whether it is the culmination of my life’s work.

Fun factoid: The sound of Batnick’s eye rolls as he heard the same story for the umpteenth time was always in the back of my head as I wrote the book…

Source:

How Not To Invest Like Buffett.

Michael Batnick, Ben Carlson

Talk Your Book, April 19, 2025