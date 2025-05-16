MiB: John Montgomery, Bridgeway Capital Management

This week, I speak with John Montgomery, CEO, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Bridgeway Capital Management. His responsibilities include the firm’s strategic direction, investment management and risk oversight, portfolio management, and mentoring. John holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, a BA in Philosophy from Swarthmore College, and graduate degrees from MIT and Harvard Business School.

As a student at Harvard, he investigated methods to apply modeling to portfolio management and began applying these methods to his own investments in 1985. He left the transportation industry in 1991 to perform full-time research on his investment models prior to launching Bridgeway in 1993.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

