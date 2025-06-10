10 Friday AM Reads

• Trump Has No China Trade Strategy: Washington and Beijing stage a tactical retreat that shows China’s leverage. (Wall Street Journal)

• Tax-Slashing ETF Trailblazer Preps for a Fresh $5 Billion Haul: ETF Architect has backlog of ETF conversions to do this year; Deals are ‘no-brainer’ for clients, despite added cost: (Bloomberg) see also BlackRock, Goldman Scale Up Tax Trades in $3 Trillion SMA Boom: BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among firms scaling up a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting, typically offered through customized portfolios called separately managed accounts. (Bloomberg)

• YouTube, at 20, Has Hosted 20 Billion Videos and Launched Superstars. It Wants More—Including Some Prestige: Inside the platform that gave us Hot Ones, Michelle Khare, Chicken Shop Date, and Good Mythical Morning—not to mention Justin Bieber and MrBeast—as it embraces bingeability and more. (Vanity Fair)

• Yale Is Rushing to Sell Billions in Private Equity Investments: The university is selling multiple stakes in private equity funds as the industry struggles and President Trump targets Ivy League institutions. (New York Times)

• Global Banks Scramble to Hire Top Talent in Booming Japan: Japan’s booming financial market has sparked a fierce talent war, with banks resorting to extreme measures to recruit and retain staff, even holding parties for former employees to lure them back. In one of the world’s tightest labor markets, recruiters are cornering applicants in rooms for hours and wooing them with parties. (Bloomberg)

• Social Media Can Be an Important Tool for Financial Advisors, if Done Right: LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and other platforms are changing the business of wealth management, especially for younger advisors. (Barron’s)

• News Sites Are Getting Crushed by Google’s New AI Tools: Chatbots are replacing Google’s traditional search, devastating traffic for some publishers. (Wall Street Journal)

• How to Strengthen Your Happiness Muscle: Psychologists call it reward sensitivity. And simple steps can help you boost your drive to seek out positive emotions and enjoy life. (New York Times)

• We’re secretly winning the war on cancer: The quiet revolutions that have prevented millions of cancer deaths. (Vox)

• Sly Stone and the Sound of an America That Couldn’t Last: The influential musician, who died on Monday at 82, forged harmony — musical and otherwise — that he wasn’t able to hold together on his own. (New York Times)