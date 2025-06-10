10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Ken Griffin on Trump, Harvard and Why Novice Investors Won’t Beat the Pros: The founder of $66 billion hedge fund Citadel is making waves in Miami, the nucleus of the new “Wall Street South.” (Businessweek)

• Big Tech joins the military, with Meta, Palantir and OpenAI in front: Silicon Valley companies are abandoning safety policies to win Pentagon contracts, turning everyday AI into weapons systems. (Quartz)

• Apple Will Need to Leave Its M&A Comfort Zone to Succeed in AI: Apple will need to make the biggest acquisition in its history to put an end to its artificial intelligence debacle. Also: Meta rolls out new Oakley smart glasses; Honor prepares a new ultrathin foldable phone; and Apple’s annual back-to-school deal gets underway. (Bloomberg)

• The Tesla Brain Drain: The future of the struggling car company rests on Elon Musk more than ever before. (The Atlantic)

• How Weight-Loss Drugs Blew Out the U.S. Trade Deficit: Shipments have propelled Ireland, a country of 5.4 million, to the second-largest goods-trade imbalance with the U.S., behind China. (Wall Street Journal)

• Numlock Sunday: Chris Dalla Riva introduces Uncharted Territory: A data-driven history of popular music. It covers from 1958 to the beginning of 2025. So pretty close till today, or as close as we can get till today, and still adhere to a publishing schedule. The idea is that I spent a couple of years listening to every Billboard Hot 100 number one hit. That chart started in 1958 and still exists today, and along the way, with tons of information about each song to tell a novel history of popular music. (Numlock News)

• Iranian regime collapse would be serious blow for Russia: While some in Moscow have tried to put positive spin on Israel’s assault, Kremlin risks losing key strategic partner. (The Guardian)

• Scientists Stumble Upon Way to Reduce Cow Dung Methane Emissions: New Zealand farms are piloting a low-cost solution to reduce climate pollution from cattle. (Bloomberg)

• Here’s How Government Spending Has Grown—and Where the Money Is Going: Social Security remains one of the largest federal spending categories, while net interest on the national debt is the fastest-growing major expense (Wall Street Journal)

• The New Old Sound of Adult Anxiety: Haim has made a clever breakup album for a generation that’s wary of tying the knot. (The Atlantic)