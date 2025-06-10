10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Colombia Tolima Los Brasiles Peaberry Organic coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• ‘The Mozart of the attention economy’: why MrBeast is the world’s biggest YouTube star: He’s spent 24 hours immersed in slime, two days buried alive – and showered vast amounts of cash on lucky participants. But are MrBeast’s videos simply very savvy clickbait – or acts of avant garde genius? (The Guardian)

• What is the Behaviour Gap and How Can Investors Close it? Most of us will also be unable to avoid the decision making challenges that blight investing by going for thirty years without touching our portfolio. This might be a sensible approach, but such stoicism is an entirely unrealistic expectation for most of the humans I have met. (Behavioural Investment)

• Ukraine’s drone strike isn’t just an attack — it’s first-person media warfare: Within hours of Ukraine’s drone strike on Russian airfields, videos of the attacks spread across news outlets and on social media. (The Verge)

• The Law Firms That Appeased Trump—and Angered Their Clients: After firms struck deals to avoid punitive executive orders, some big clients decided to take their business elsewhere. (Wall Street Journal)

• Most new cars in Norway are EVs. How a freezing country beat range anxiety. In 2024, nearly 90 percent of new passenger cars sold in Norway were fully electric. Of the cars sold last month, the EV share was 97 percent. By comparison, EVs last year accounted for 8 percent of new car sales in the United States, 13 percent in the euro zone and 27 percent in China. “What happened” in Norway? Dragland said. “The government happened.” (Washington Post)

• This giant microwave may change the future of war: The defense tech startup Epirus has developed a cutting-edge, cost-efficient drone zapper that’s sparking the interest of the US military. Now the company has to deliver. (MIT Technology Review)

• I’m an oncologist. Here are 11 science-based ways to reduce your cancer risk. About 40 percent of cancer cases are considered preventable. Try these lifestyle changes to stay healthy. (Washington Post)

• A 70-Year-Old Man’s Search for Younger-Looking Skin: Could ‘antiaging’ products aimed at women reverse some of the damage years of sun and surgery had done to my face? (Wall Street Journal)

• The Nobel Prize Winner Who Thinks We Have the Universe All Wrong: Cosmologists are fighting over everything. (The Atlantic)

• We Must Consider Whether The Pacers Have A Pact With Beelzebub Himself. For about 47 minutes, this game looked like nothing other than a win for the Thunder. All those pre-series questions about whether the Pacers’ chaos-forward offense could somehow undermine the Thunder’s brutal attacking defense started to feel very silly, very quickly. (Dfector)