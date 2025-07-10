10 Monday AM Reads

• Here Come Women Investors. Gen Z Is Leading the Way. Investing used to be a mostly male domain. Young women are helping to change that. (Barron’s)

• 50 Facts From 1H 2025: Steve Ballmer receives roughly $1 billion in Microsoft dividends annually; Mag7 added $11 trillion in market cap (Jan 2023 – Jan 2025) the equivalent of all UK, French, and German stock market caps combined; (The Idea Farm)

• For the first time since COVID, more than half of Fortune 100 companies have mandated workers fully return to work as hybrid options wither: Fortune 100 employees may need to prepare their good-byes to hybrid work. For the first time since the onset of COVID, more than half of Fortune 100 companies have fully in-office policies. (Fortune)

• He built one of Wall Street’s fastest-growing firms: Here are 3 questions he poses to everyone. Barry Ritholtz’s key lessons from ‘How Not To Invest’ can help readers who have questions about their investing strategies. (Marketwatch)

• Everyone’s the hero of their own story: How to comprehend the incomprehensible. (Useful Fictions) see also The Harvard-Educated Linguist Breaking Down ‘Skibidi’ and ‘Rizz’ Adam Aleksic, who posts as Etymology Nerd on social media, argues in a new book that algorithms are reshaping the English language. (New York Times)

• The Epic Battle for AI Talent—With Exploding Offers, Secret Deals and Tears: The cutthroat recruitment efforts to land the smartest minds in Silicon Valley have hit a feverish new peak in recent days. (WSJ)

• How to Use Clean Energy Tax Credits Before They Disappear: There are just a few weeks left to tap federal programs that make purchasing an EV, heat pump, or solar panels more affordable. (Wired)

• 44 books curious minds wished they’d discovered sooner: 44 books curious minds (Weekly Filet)

• New Clue to How Matter Outlasted Antimatter at the Big Bang Is Found: Physicists working at the CERN particle physics lab said they detected a slight but significant difference in how particles of matter and antimatter decay (New York Times) see also What if the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning? Our research suggests it may have taken place inside a black hole: The Big Bang is often described as the explosive birth of the universe – a singular moment when space, time and matter sprang into existence. But what if this was not the beginning at all? What if our universe emerged from something else – something more familiar and radical at the same time? (The Conversation)

• Godzilla Conquered Japan. Now Its Owner Plots a Global Takeover: Tokyo’s biggest filmmaker, Toho, is looking to expand its prehistoric “atomic-breathing” creature into games and attractions around the world. (Businessweek)