10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• ‘The Einstein of Wall Street’: How I Became the Face of the Wall Street Trader: It all began with a picture taken in February 2007. But my own Wall Street story started long before that. (Wall Street Journal)
• The US Population Could Shrink in 2025, For the First Time Ever: It’s a story with massive economic and political significance. But it’s receiving strangely little attention. (Derek Thompson)
• The unstoppable dollar meets the immovable Mr Trump: History tells us there are now enough shocks to decisively end the 2011–2025 dollar upcycle. (Investment Institute) (Ninety One)
• How—and Why—U.S. Capitalism Is Unlike Any Other: The main difference between America’s brand of capitalism and elsewhere: a focus on the individual and an incentive to take risks. (Wall Street Journal)
• Do Simple Stock-Picking Formulas Still Work? Popular quantitative formulas have delivered strong returns, but there is no one-size-fits-all investing solution. (MorningStar)
• Don’t like joining in? Why it could be your superpower: Some people spend their lives feeling out of place in groups – but this tendency comes with unique opportunities. (The Guardian)
• Independent journalist Molly White knows how to follow the memecoin: The cryptocurrency and tech newsletter Citation Needed is pay-what-you-want. White currently has about 29,000 subscribers including about 2,400 paid subscribers despite the lack of a paywall. (Nieman Lab)
• AI-Powered Drone Swarms Have Now Entered the Battlefield: In a new frontier for warfare, Ukraine is using technology to allow groups of drones to communicate and make decisions independent of their operator (WSJ)
• President melds a fractious coalition: The six factions of Trumpworld: Trump’s coalition is built for internal conflict — held together by fealty to him, but riven by differences on immigration, tariffs, abortion and other policies. (Washington Post)
• Emma Stone Is Becoming Our Modern-Day Katharine Hepburn and ‘Bugonia’ Proves It. With a shaved head, expert line deliveries and the assembly of another all-time memorable character, Emma Stone continues driving this golden age of cinema. She might just be our modern-day Katharine Hepburn. (Variety)
Be sure to check out our special edition of Masters in Business interview, with Neal Katyal, Milbank LLP partner and former acting Solicitor General of the US. We sat down in the studio on Wednesday, August 27th, just two days before the D.C. Court of Appeals issued its decision in VOS Selection vs Trump on Friday, August 29th, finding the Tariffs unlawful. We also spoke after the decision, and he laidf out the path forward to the Supreme Court.
People in Many Countries Consider the U.S. an Important Ally; Others See It as a Top Threat
Source: Pew Research
