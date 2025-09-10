10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• ‘The Einstein of Wall Street’: How I Became the Face of the Wall Street Trader: It all began with a picture taken in February 2007. But my own Wall Street story started long before that. (Wall Street Journal)

• The US Population Could Shrink in 2025, For the First Time Ever: It’s a story with massive economic and political significance. But it’s receiving strangely little attention. (Derek Thompson)

• The unstoppable dollar meets the immovable Mr Trump: History tells us there are now enough shocks to decisively end the 2011–2025 dollar upcycle. (Investment Institute) (Ninety One)

• How—and Why—U.S. Capitalism Is Unlike Any Other: The main difference between America’s brand of capitalism and elsewhere: a focus on the individual and an incentive to take risks. (Wall Street Journal)

• Do Simple Stock-Picking Formulas Still Work? Popular quantitative formulas have delivered strong returns, but there is no one-size-fits-all investing solution. (MorningStar)

• Don’t like joining in? Why it could be your superpower: Some people spend their lives feeling out of place in groups – but this tendency comes with unique opportunities. (The Guardian)

• Independent journalist Molly White knows how to follow the memecoin: The cryptocurrency and tech newsletter Citation Needed is pay-what-you-want. White currently has about 29,000 subscribers including about 2,400 paid subscribers despite the lack of a paywall. (Nieman Lab)

• AI-Powered Drone Swarms Have Now Entered the Battlefield: In a new frontier for warfare, Ukraine is using technology to allow groups of drones to communicate and make decisions independent of their operator (WSJ)

• President melds a fractious coalition: The six factions of Trumpworld: Trump’s coalition is built for internal conflict — held together by fealty to him, but riven by differences on immigration, tariffs, abortion and other policies. (Washington Post)

• Emma Stone Is Becoming Our Modern-Day Katharine Hepburn and ‘Bugonia’ Proves It. With a shaved head, expert line deliveries and the assembly of another all-time memorable character, Emma Stone continues driving this golden age of cinema. She might just be our modern-day Katharine Hepburn. (Variety)