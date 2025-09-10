10 Labor Day Reads

My end of Summer, welcome to September, Labor Day morning reads:

• Is summer getting longer where you live? In recent decades, sweat-inducing temperatures have been arriving earlier and ending later in the year. An analysis of U.S. weather data shows which places are experiencing notably longer summer seasons than they were three decades ago. Temperatures are spiking to levels typically seen in June earlier than expected and lingering longer at the end of the season. (Washington Post)

• US Trading Partners ‘Dazed and Confused’ After Tariff Court Loss: A federal appeals court ruled that President Trump’s global tariffs were issued illegally under an emergency law, upholding a May ruling by the Court of International Trade. The ruling applies to Trump’s “Liberation Day” global tariffs and affects the extra levies on Mexico, China, and Canada, with a final ruling against the tariffs potentially upending Trump’s trade deals. gift article (Bloomberg) see also Bessent on Tariffs, Deficits and Embracing Trump’s Economic Plan: The US Treasury secretary has the ear of an impulsive president—and nervous investors worldwide hope it stays that way. An exclusive interview. (Bloomberg)

• Scrolling instead of working? YouTuber Hank Green’s new app wants to help: Can a smiley cartoon bean help you stay focused? Hank Green, one of the earliest and most influential online creators, hopes so. The app, called Focus Friend, features a smiling cartoon bean that encourages users to boost their productivity. (NBC News)

• AI ‘deadbots’ are persuasive — and researchers say they’re primed for monetization: AI avatars of deceased people — or “deadbots” — are showing up in new and unexpected contexts, including ones where they have the power to persuade. (NPR)

• Inside Bridgehampton, the Most Expensive Place to Buy a Home in New York: The Hamptons enclave draws well-to-do buyers to its sandy beaches, small-town charm and diverse housing stock. (Wall Street Journal) see also Can’t Afford a House? Try Baltic Avenue. It’s getting harder to become a homeowner. But in Monopoly, The Game of Life and The Sims, the rules are simple: Play your cards right, and you’ll get a house.(New York Times)

• The Glorious Future of the Book: It’s still the best data center of them all. (The Honest Broker)

• Scientists can make an enormous difference in the world. Counting lives saved is difficult, but it can show us the great difference some people have made. (Our World In Data)

• One Universal Antiviral to Rule Them All? Taking inspiration from a rare mutation that makes people impervious to viral diseases, a Columbia researcher is developing a therapy that could bestow this superpower on the rest of us. (Columbia / Irving Medical Center) see also What Does It Take to Get Men to See a Doctor? Men in the United States live around five years less than women. One clinic is trying to persuade men that getting checked out could save their life. (New York Times)

• What brain surgery taught me about the fragile gift of consciousness: After the trauma of a high-risk medical procedure, Eric Markowitz discovered a kind of consciousness that lives not in thought — but in presence. (Big Think)

• The Cracks in America’s Rule of Law Are Getting Deeper: Court battles over the administration’s sweeping use of executive power are exposing limits on how much judges can constrain the presidency. (Bloomberg)