10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• How Warren Buffett Did It: The most successful investor of all time is retiring. Here’s what made him an American role model. (The Atlantic)

• The Last Human Edge: In an age of machines, Henry Ellenbogen’s alpha comes from reading people, patterns, and the painful transition where certain companies either compound for life or die trying. (Colossus) see also The war is over. Human advisors won. Wildly wrong predictions from a generation ago are laughable today. (Downtown Josh Brown)

• The 20-something billionaires ushering in a betting bonanza in Trump’s Washington: The CEOs of Polymarket and Kalshi were facing off with the federal government one year ago. Now they’re new power players in Washington. (Politico)

• Stanford’s star reporter takes on Silicon Valley’s ‘money-soaked’ startup culture: “How to Rule the World,” out May 19 — three weeks before he graduates — promises an explosive look at how venture capitalists treat Stanford students as “a commodity,” wooing favored undergrads with slush funds, shell companies, yacht parties, and funding offers before they even have business ideas in their hunt for the next trillion-dollar founder. (TechCrunch)

• The United States of Klarna: Want to understand the state of the economy? Just look to all the shoppers flocking to “buy now, pay later” services. (Businessweek free) see also America’s hidden economic crisis: From healthcare costs to layoff worries, the country’s under-the-radar problem is personal financial chaos. (Business Insider)

• We Might Not Be So Strange: Perhaps intelligent life wasn’t so unlikely after all: It seems a rather odd coincidence that in the 4.6 billion years since Earth formed, humans have emerged now. For us to be here, first life itself had to get started, of course, and then develop more complexity. Then enough oxygen had to accumulate in the atmosphere. And habitability had to continue for a further 2 billion years or so while complex animals evolved. But here we are, now, thinking about such things, on a world that seems uniquely hospitable to us. (Nautilus)

• The 26 Most Important Ideas For 2026: Modern trends and history lessons—across culture, politics, AI, economics, science, and the long story of progress. But first: an announcement! (Derek Thompson)

• Melissa Hortman Died in a Shocking Act of Political Violence. This Is the Story of Her Life: The Minnesota Speaker’s closest friends and family open up for the first time. (Rolling Stone)

• An amateur codebreaker may have just solved the Black Dahlia and Zodiac killings: To attack the problem, Baber used artifical intelligence and generated a list of 71 million possible 13-letter names. Using known details of the Zodiac killer, based on witness descriptions, he cross-checked those names against military, marriage, census and other public records. (L.A. Times)

• 21 Facts About Throwing Good Parties: Parties are like babies, if you’re stressed while holding them they’ll get stressed too. Every other decision is downstream of your serenity: e.g. it’s better to have mediocre pizza from a happy host than fabulous hors d’oeuvres from a frazzled one. (Atoms vs Bits)