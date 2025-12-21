Valuation with Aswath Damodaran

Aswath Damodaran is on sabbatical this academic year, and while he is away, the full versions of nearly all of his classes, with lectures, class material and tests/exams are accessible online.

This is an incredible resource; when people discuss the impact of the internet, this is a perfect example.

If you are a student who is serious about learning about stock valuations or simply a curious person, I urge you to check this out.

Hard to imagine this sort of asset was unavailable a decade or so ago…