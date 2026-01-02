10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• Charts of the year: Trump’s attempt to reshape world trade: The US president’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs spooked markets but the global trading system has proved to be resilient. (Financial Times)
• Warren Buffett: A Question of Character: Warren Buffett, who will retire this week at age 95, has compiled perhaps the most astounding investment and management record in financial history. Anyone who invested $10,000 when he started out in 1956 and remained in the fund — c0nverted in in 1969 to Berkshire Hathaway — today would have an investment worth $2.9 billion. No misprint. (Intrinsic Value by Roger Lowenstein)
• ChatGPT is overrated. Here’s what to use instead. When I want help from AI, ChatGPT is no longer my default first stop (Washington Post)
• All That Cheap Chinese Stuff Is Now Europe’s Problem: Trump’s tariffs have redirected the flow of low-value packages away from the U.S. into backyard warehouses on the Continent; the ‘new Silk Road’ (Wall Street Journal)
• 52 things I learned in 2025: The news (to me) this year. (Medium) See also 52 Good Things from 2025: The 19th year of my annual gratitude practice, now spanning 990 good things. (Medium) But see also 52 Things I Learned in 2025 Here are some of the most interesting things I learned this year. (Kent Hendricks) Really? OK 52 things I learned in 2025 presented under the comment that ‘no explanation or context of what it is about the article I learned, just a title and link of something important to me personally or professionally in [year]’. (David Hopkins) Last Damned One 52 Good Things from 2025: The news (to me) this year. (Fritinancy)
• America’s Biggest Oil Field Is Turning Into a Pressure Cooker: Drillers’ injection of wastewater is creating mayhem across the Permian Basin, raising concern about the future of fossil-fuel production there. (Wall Street Journal)
• Fixing the Pentagon’s Gilded Fortress: America spends $2.7 billion a day on defense. That money buys inertia and incompetence. (New York Times)
• Russia’s losses in Ukraine rise faster than ever as US pushes for peace deal: Over the past 10 months, Russian losses in the war with Ukraine have been growing faster than any time since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, BBC analysis suggests. 40% more obituaries of soldiers were published in Russian sources compared with the previous year. (BBC)
• The Vanity Fair photographer who disrupted Trumpworld’s polished image: Every line, spot, blemish and blood vessel was captured by Christopher Anderson’s lens. What was he thinking? (Washington Post)
• 8 of the biggest late night moments of 2025: It’s no exaggeration to say that 2025 changed the landscape of late night television. (Mashable)
The dollar has fallen since the start of Trump’s second term
Source: Financial Times
