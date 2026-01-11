Real Assets: How Not to Invest

Barry Ritholtz, co-founder, chairman and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, is out with a new book titled “How Not to Invest: The Ideas, Numbers, and Behavior that Destroy Wealth—and How to Avoid Them,” which he discusses along with his earlier book “Bailout Nation: How Greed and Easy Money Corrupted Wall Street and Shook the World Economy.”

Ritholtz is also creator of The Big Picture blog, and creator and host of the Bloomberg podcast Masters in Business. (01/2026)