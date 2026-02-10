10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Netflix Calls Paramount’s Bluff: Netflix gave Warner Bros. a seven-day waiver to hear Paramount’s “best and final” offer, essentially daring David Ellison to put real money on the table or walk away. A masterclass in deal-making psychology — and a Godfather reference just waiting to happen. One week for both sides to show the actual cards here… (Spyglass)

• The 401(k) Takeover: Private Equity Muscles In on Retirement: Private equity firms are flooding into America’s $14 trillion retirement savings market, mirroring crypto’s 2024 election strategy to loosen regulations and gain access to ordinary workers’ nest eggs. Wall Street power players are squeezing into the US retirement industry. Its gatekeepers are succumbing. (Bloomberg) see also As Private-Market Momentum Continues to Grow, Market Infrastructure Improvements Rise Too: Private markets are exploding toward retirement plans, but the lack of unified infrastructure and transparency poses serious risks as retail investors get their first real taste of alternatives. Additional retail and retirement-plan demand are expected to broaden distribution of private markets, but they will also bring scrutiny and comparisons to public markets. (Chief Investment Officer)

• Billionaires’ Low Taxes Are Becoming a Problem for the Economy: Tax avoidance by the superwealthy is an economic issue as well as a political one. The top 1% now holds 32% of U.S. wealth while paying historically low tax rates, creating concentration risk that could crater the entire economy in the next market correction. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Quiet Architect of Trump’s Global Trade War: Jamieson Greer, a low-key lawyer from a working-class background, is rewriting the rules of the global economy at the president’s behest. (New York Times)

• This Viral AI Project Went From Side Hustle to Coveted Prize in Three Months: After a fierce competition between the biggest AI labs, OpenAI hired the creator of the viral OpenClaw personal AI assistant platform. A small AI project caught fire online and quickly drew acquisition interest. How the speed of AI development has compressed the startup lifecycle from years to weeks. (Wall Street Journal) but see The End of the Office?: Andrew Yang warns that AI will “disembowel” white-collar jobs within 12-18 months, potentially cutting the 70 million office workers by 20-50% and collapsing the entire ecosystem of downtown businesses that depend on them. “If you are one of the professionals who is likely to be affected, I’m sorry.” (Andrew Yang)

• How Paris’ working-class dining experience is reshaping restaurant economics in France: Historic Parisian bouillon restaurants are back, proving that simple menus, volume purchasing, and fast table turnover can create sustainable, affordable dining—and inspiring a global rethink of restaurant economics. It was here that he dished up comforting yet simple, hot meals that wouldn’t burn a hole in even the most cash-strapped wallets of the likes of the workers at the local Les Halles wholesale market, formerly known as the “belly of Paris”, named after the title of the Emile Zola novel. (The Conversation)

• What just one alcoholic drink a day really does to your body: Even small amounts of alcohol can seriously affect your health if you drink daily. The “moderate drinking is fine” consensus keeps eroding. New research on what even a single daily drink does to your liver, brain, and cancer risk. (The Times)

• The US coup: one year on: The event that triggered my nervous system was Elon Musk’s DOGE illegally entering the US treasury and gaining access to the entire nation’s personal and financial data: a system-level hack on the entire US population. This was a power grab that could not be undone. Data is like a genie. It cannot be put back in the bottle. That one act – that was then replicated across the federal government – was the beginning of what I believed, still believe, is a technoauthoritarian state. (Carole Cadwalladr)

• How Olympic skier Hunter Hess gets his superhuman balance: Want to have better balance? You can learn a thing or two from one of the best freeskiers in the world. Olympic halfpipe skier Hunter Hess pulls off gravity-defying tricks because his proprioception is finely tuned—and experts explain how regular people can train the same balance skills with simple exercises. (Washington Post)

• U2 Propaganda Days of Ash: U2 surprise-released a politically charged six-track EP ahead of their 2026 album, with tracks about defiance, war, and lost lives that Bono said were “impatient to be out in the world.” ‘Six postcards from the present… wish we weren’t here’ In advance of a new album in late 2026, the new EP is a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem – ‘American Obituary’, ‘The Tears Of Things’, ‘Song Of The Future’, ‘Wildpeace’, ‘One Life At A Time’ and ‘Yours Eternally’ (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia) – an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom (U2.com)