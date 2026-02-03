10 Tuesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Why US stocks don’t care a jot about Greenland, trade wars or global aggro: Does nothing matter to financial markets? Is this irrational exuberance run amok? Not really. Markets are mostly rational in ignoring most of the headlines slushing around. And they have a template to follow from last year. It seems a lifetime ago, but we have seen this movie before. (FT Alphaville)

• Former Fed Researcher Claudia Sahm explains Kevin Warsh’s economic philosophy: He’s long on criticisms and short on solutions, which is troubling for someone who served as a Fed official during the largest financial and economic crisis since the Great Depression. (Stay-At-Home-Macro)

• Bitcoin down for fourth consecutive month, its longest losing streak since 2018: Bitcoin also suffered roughly $800 million in liquidations and ETF outflows in the past 24 hours. (Sherwood)

• He’s Wall Street’s Biggest Showman. Should You Trust Him? Dan Ives has gone mainstream as Wall Street’s highest-profile stock analyst. Less well known is his growing set of overlapping business interests. (Barron’s)

• A mysterious delay in the Supreme Court tariffs case: The Trump administration, though the underdog, will find each passing week an encouraging sign. (Washington Post)

• The US Is Flirting With Its First-Ever Population Decline: America’s population wasn’t expected to start falling until 2081. Trump’s immigration crackdown means it could happen as soon as this year. (Bloomberg free)

• Moltbook is a human-free Reddit clone where AI agents discuss cybersecurity and philosophy: Moltbook might be the strangest corner of the internet right now. It’s a Reddit-style social network where more than 35,000 150,000 1,146,946 AI agents talk to each other without any human involvement. The visual interface exists purely for humans to observe; agents communicate entirely through the API. (Decoder)

• The Handyman: In the parking lot that defines America, Donald Trump’s darkest agenda is still unfolding, one hour at a time. (Slate)

• The Man Who Broke Physics: Even before competing in his first Olympics, 21-year-old Ilia Malinin has transformed the sport of figure skating. (The Atlantic)

• Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar win big in Grammys ceremony filled with anti-ICE sentiment: Musicians delivered impassioned speeches during a star-packed night that saw Lamar become the most awarded rapper of all time. (The Guardian)