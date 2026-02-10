10 Tuesday AM Reads

My morning train WFH reads:

• The Dow, the Uncool Index, Has Its Moment in the Sun: The oldest, most unfashionable stock benchmark is suddenly outperforming. (Wall Street Journal)

• A New Crypto Winter Is Here and Even the Biggest Bulls Aren’t Certain Why: Some of crypto’s biggest champions can’t put their finger on what went wrong. (Wall Street Journal) see also Crypto revolt exposes fragility of Trump’s coalition: Trillions of dollars in value have been vaporized from global crypto markets since October, plunging an ascendant industry championed by President Trump into a new bout of turmoil. Crypto joins a growing list of MAGA coalition partners — from Epstein-focused populists to farmers to Latino men — now questioning whether Trump’s return to power has delivered what they were promised. (Axios)

• Why there’s a “huge vibe divergence” between tech and finance on AI: Tech evangelists are hailing a Claude-fueled seismic shift in computer-based work. Investors are, by and large, selling AI stocks. (Sherwood News)

• You better kiss those free snacks and cold brew goodbye, baby. Corporate perks (and loyalty) are gone, people are paying more on health insurance then rent, and someone is using “olive oil” as a resume builder. (Your Brain on Money)

• This job has become the ultimate case study for why AI won’t replace human workers: But the radiology field has become a case study for how AI could enhance, and not replace, jobs. The type of work in radiology is also ideal for AI assistance, said Dr. Po-Hao Chen, a doctor specializing in diagnostic radiology at the Cleveland Clinic. (CTV News)

• Carvana’s Red-Hot Growth Runs on a Cycle of Borrowed Money: Attacks from short sellers and the collapse of auto lender Tricolor haven’t slowed down America’s most valuable used-car retailer. (Businessweek)

• How a $30 Billion Welfare Program Became a ‘Slush Fund’ for Both Red & Blue States: Republicans and Democrats alike decry the lack of oversight for America’s famous antipoverty experiment. TANF was supposed to help the poor. States found other uses for the money. (Wall Street Journal)

• The 6 biggest questions about adult ADHD, answered by a neuroscientist: ADHD diagnosis has risen in recent years, particularly among adults. But we need to improve how we view and treat it. (BBC Science Focus Magazine) see also How ADHD Became an Adult Disorder: Millions of grown-ups are now being diagnosed with what was once thought to be a childhood condition: attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. What did health-care providers miss? And how do you know if you’re affected? (National Geographic)

• ‘The Trust Has Been Absolutely Destroyed’ Some state election officials say they no longer trust their federal partners. (The Atlantic)

• Bad Bunny’s unapologetically American Super Bowl show: All of the cultural Easter eggs you might have missed, explained. (Vox)