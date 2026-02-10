10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Andreessen Horowitz’s Rising Influence Over Trump-Era AI Policy: The VC giant is shaping how Washington thinks about artificial intelligence — and the stakes couldn’t be higher. (Bloomberg free)

• “Everything is gambling now”: How betting is taking over America: Polymarket, Kalshi, DraftKings, FanDuel — the line between investing, sports, and gambling has been fully erased. (Axios) see also The Scourge of Online Sports Betting: The explosion of legal sports betting has created a new generation of addicts, and the platforms are designed to keep them hooked. (The American Prospect) see also What Happens When Everything Can Be Bet On?: How betting markets blur the line between gambling and finance — and what that means for both. (Les Barclays)

• The Beautiful Chart That Busts 3 Stock Market Myths: One chart demolishes popular beliefs about market timing, concentration risk, and the persistence of outperformance. (Morningstar)

• Why Hedge Funds Got Better While Private Equity Just Got Bigger: Hedge funds have quietly improved their performance and fee structures. Private equity, meanwhile, just raised more money. There’s a lesson in there somewhere. (Verdad Capital)

• The Crypto-Hoarding Strategy Is Unraveling: Companies that loaded up on Bitcoin as a treasury strategy are watching that bet go sideways. (Wall Street Journal)

• Easy-Money Loans Backfire on Rookies in the Home Flipping Market: Private credit loans are driving foreclosures among amateur home flippers who got in over their heads. (Bloomberg)

• It Turns Out That When Waymos Are Stumped, They Get Intervention From Workers in the Philippines: Behind the magic of fully autonomous vehicles: remote workers in the Philippines stepping in when the AI can’t figure out what to do. (Futurism)

• Scientists Capture a Glimpse into the Quantum Vacuum: Researchers at Brookhaven have observed quantum fluctuations in what was thought to be empty space — a major breakthrough in our understanding of the vacuum. (Brookhaven National Lab)

• The Epstein scandal is taking down Europe’s political class. In the US, they’re getting a pass.: European politicians are resigning over Epstein connections while their American counterparts face virtually no consequences. (Politico) see also Search Epstein’s Emails in the Most Unnerving Way Possible: A new tool lets you browse Jeffrey Epstein’s emails as if you were sitting at his desk. It’s exactly as creepy as it sounds. (Gizmodo) see also You can read Epstein’s emails like you are inside his inbox: The full trove of Epstein correspondence is now searchable online, offering an unprecedented look into the convicted sex trafficker’s network. (Times of India)

• Trump blames Canada: And tears our closest international relationship apart. (Public Notice)