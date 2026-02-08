The Investor Show: How NOT to Invest

Fun story: I meet this big guy at FutureProof (Maybe it was Investopedia’s cocktasil party?). We start chatting about his career in the military — he is a 20-year vet — and why he became a financial advisor.

He invites me on his pod, and we had fun chatting on his live stream “The Investor Show”:

“Returning to the mic for a special episode featuring one of the most respected voices in investing: Barry Ritholtz. After reading Barry’s book “How Not to Invest”, it was the best investment book I read in 2025! This live conversation will dive into what’s moving markets, how great investors think about risk, and the behavioral mistakes that can quietly sabotage long-term returns.”

More on Prince here…