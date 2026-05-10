10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Inflation Is Stinging Bonds—With One Big Exception: Treasury inflation-protected securities are generating positive returns despite a rough bond market. Barron’s on TIPS finally doing the job they were designed to do. Worth re-reading if you’ve been underweight inflation-linked paper for the last decade. (Barron’s)

• It’s Boating Season, But Only If You Can Afford Fuel: In normal times, boaters spend their money at marinas, tackle shops and dockside restaurants, keeping local businesses buzzing. This year, they’re spending it all at the pump. (Businessweek)

• What layoffs hide about the real problem with the job market: The WaPo on a labor market where the headline layoff numbers are tame but hiring has quietly collapsed — the no-fire-no-hire economy. A more useful frame than most takes you’ll see this week. Despite high-profile cuts by companies including Meta and UPS, layoffs are about as low as they’ve been in years. (Washington Post)

• Life After Ozempic: Esquire on what happens when patients come off GLP-1s — the weight, the appetite, the relationship to food, the unfinished science. When you stop taking the miracle weight-loss drug, the cravings return—for food, yes, but also for something more. The post-prescription phase is where the real story is. (Esquire)

• AI eats the world. Benedict Evans on Tech platforms shifts: Every 10-15 years, a platform shift reshapes technology. What happens in a platform shift? Who is affected, and how much? Inside tech: new gatekeepers, new value capture. Outside tech: Is this a new tool, a new revenue model, or an existential threat? Benedict Evans’s annual deck — clear charts, no breathlessness, and the most useful single document for thinking about where AI economics actually sit right now. Required reading. (Benedict Evans)

• Fear and Loathing in Palo Alto: Washington Monthly on the Silicon Valley right’s mood circa late spring 2026 — the bravado has thinned, the lawyers have not. A useful temperature-take on a tribe whose self-image is increasingly out of sync with its own balance sheet. Theo Baker’s debut book is a film-worthy investigation of Stanford’s culture of fraud. But his disdain for the tech bros keeps him from understanding them. (Washington Monthly)

• Hating AI is good, actually: A spirited rebuttal to the soft-determinist “AI is just here” framing — useful as a counterweight even if you ultimately disagree. Pair with the WSJ “American Rebellion” piece. LinkedIn may be awash with boosters, but shunning AI is the human choice. (The Hand Basket)

• The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé makes a dramatic debut: If you still think EVs are low-key, quiet and a little bit vanilla, Mercedes-AMG wants to change your mind. Introducing the first all-electric car from the high-performance sub-brand (Wallpaper)

• 10,000 rulings: The courts’ overwhelming rebuke of ICE policies: A POLITICO analysis reveals judges have ruled against ICE detention practices in roughly 90 percent of cases since the agency mandated that millions of immigrants must be locked up while they face deportation proceedings. Politico tallies up the immigration courts and finds the administration has been losing — quietly, at scale, on the law. The political story and the legal story are running on different clocks. (Politico)

• Blond Ambition One hundred years of Marilyn Monroe: Monroe is famous for her mix of irrepressible sexuality and childlike innocence, but those who knew her in life found her less girlishly naive than tragic and wounded. A Bookforum essay-review on a new round of Madonna writing — what the project has been, what it cost, and what the latest biographers get wrong. Smart cultural criticism. (Book Forum)