MiB: Lawrence Calcano, iCapital CEO

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This week, I speak with Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital, about how he helped build the company into one of the globe’s leading platforms for alternative investments for wealth managers, advisors, bankers, and other financial professionals.

On iCapital’s fintech platform is over a $1 trillion in client funds across 2,100 funds managed on behalf of 118,000 financial professionals.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Sunday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Joe McLean, Managing Partner at MAI Capital Management, where he leads firm’s Sports & Entertainment division, serving 100s of pro athletes/entertainers across NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA + NASCAR. His path to finance runs directly through the locker room as a 4-year NCAA Division 1 player at U of Arizona. Dubbed the athlete’s “Money Whisperer” by the New York Times, he is known for his non-negotiable 60% savings mandate for clients.

Current Reading/Favorite Books