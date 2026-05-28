Masters in Business Top 25

Doing the tour to promote How NOT to Invest (paperback out now!) I got lots of interesting questions — about the book, my writing process, my investing philosophy, and my career.

The one (really two) questions that I was not prepared for had to do with the podcast:

“Who was your favorite guest(s) on MiB?” and/or “What was your favorite episode?”

These are actually two different questions — who I enjoyed meeting/chatting with is a different issue from which episode was the most informative and interesting conversation.

I would spout off an answer from the most fun recent episode I could recall off the top of my mind. But I really should have a better answer than that . . . so I sat down and thought about it, combining the two questions into one. The result was a list of 25ish shows (out of ~650) that were both memorable, informative, surprising, and fun.

All of these were fun, and have an interesting story around them — either how the guest joined me, or what else was going on that made these unique or special, presented in no particular order:

Bill Gross, PIMCO

Danny Kahneman, BeFi (Nobel)

Cliff Asness, AQR

Howard Marks, Oaktree

Ray Dalio, Bridewater Jim Chanos, Kynikos (Short seller)

Michael Lewis Author

Jack Bogle, Vanguard

Bill McNabb, Vanguard

David Rubenstein, Carlyle Marc Andreesen, A26Z

Richard Barton (Microsoft/Expedia/Zillow/Glassdoor)

Bill Gurley, Benchmark

Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab

Jenny Johnson, Franklyn Templeton

Toto Wolff, F1 Mercedes David Einhorn, Greenlight

Brooke Lampey, Sotheby’s

Joel Tillinghast, Fidelity

Will Danoff, Fidelity

Ken Feinberg, Special Master Scott Galloway, NYU

Richard Thaler BeFi (Nobel)

Bill Sharpe (Nobel)

Eugene Fama (Nobel)

David Risher (CEO Lyft)

Lawrence Juber, Guitarist

John Pizzarelli, Guitarist

You should definitely check out any of these you may have missed…