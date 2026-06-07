10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• “This Is Not Financial Advice”: How finfluencers prey on economic desperation. NOEMA on the meme-finance ecosystem hiding behind the disclaimer — and what regulators have already let slip past it. Long, careful, frustrating. (NOEMA)

• This Is Why America Can’t Have Robots And Other Nice Things: A sharp piece on the actuator and component supply-chain story underneath US humanoid-robotics ambitions. China owns the parts; everything else is a press release. Westmag and Atlas Motion Systems are here to fix the actuator crisis (Core Memory) see also How the U.S. Fell Behind in Adopting the Electric Car: Adoption of electric cars has taken off globally — electric vehicles (EVs) made up a quarter of new car sales in the world in 2025. The United States was in the lead in launching the modern electric car — Tesla’s Model S was first delivered in 2012 — and, until recently, U.S. policies provided substantial encouragement to auto manufacturers and households to adopt the technology. However, China has dominated the recent global surge in production and sales of EVs, and Europe has also overtaken the U.S. in EV adoption. What explains the U.S.’s lagging performance? (Econofact)

• Prediction Markets Are Learning From the Addiction Industry: TNR on Polymarket and Kalshi quietly absorbing the lobbying, retention, and UX playbook of online gambling. The “information market” framing surviving on hopium and a federal preemption argument. A new coalition of industry influence-peddlers is forming, tasked with defending these nascent businesses from regulation at all cost. (New Republic)

• Cloud Hoarders: Today clutter creeps beyond the home. We are constantly bombarded with digital clutter — emails, texts, and voice messages from every realm of life. And we create our own, snapping photos or jotting down notes, likely with the intention of allowing these creations to “sit” in seemingly infinite “spaces” in perpetuity, mostly out of sight and mind. When we run out of storage space, companies are more than happy to trade gigabyte-sized slices of The Cloud for dollars, and so our digital footprint swells.Who is coming to rescue us from our digital stuff? An essay on the people now accumulating physical things — vinyl, books, prints, old hardware — as a deliberate rebuke to the streaming-everything model. The vibe-shift, told without smirk. (Liberties Journal)

• The World Cup Is Sports Betting’s Biggest Moment—and Maybe Its Last Hurrah: Gamblers are expected to wager $50 billion on the coming World Cup, but signs of betting fatigue are emerging across the U.S. Biggest Moment – and Maybe Its Last Hurrah: Gamblers are expected to wager $50 billion on the coming World Cup, but signs of betting fatigue are emerging across the U.S. (Barron’s)

• America’s Consumer Corporate Protector: As acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Russell Vought has undone years of agency enforcement work. Apple, Walmart and Toyota have all benefited from Russell Vought’s vision for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (Bloomberg Free)

• Nothing Explains Trump’s Washington Quite Like the Reflecting Pool Scandal: David A. Fahrenthold on a controversy that’s deeper than it looks. Among the approximately 1.776 billion scandals of this Trump administration, one has recently stood out to me: the ongoing boondoggle at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. What was supposed to be a minor maintenance project has somehow become one of the purest reflections of Trump-era governance, involving a no-bid contract, a golf-club manager from New Jersey, and the color “American Flag Blue.” (Slate) see also He Blew the Whistle on DOGE. Then His Brakes Were Cut: A federal IT staffer filed a complaint about DOGE, then went public. Shortly after Elon Musk boosted a post calling his claims false, his brake lines were cut. Now he’s suing for defamation. Wired on the federal contractor who went public on DOGE’s data handling — and what happened to his car the week after he testified. The kind of detail you cannot launder out of the story. A federal IT staffer filed a complaint about DOGE, then went public. Shortly after Elon Musk boosted a post calling his claims false, his brake lines were cut. Now he’s suing for defamation. (Wired)

• “Alligator Alcatraz” detainees say guards deny them food and clean water until they sign English documents: The Guardian with sworn statements from inside the Florida detention site — the basic-rights violations the administration keeps refusing to comment on. Reads exactly as bad as it sounds. Detainees say they’re given ‘rotten’ water and denied meals for not signing papers in English that they don’t understand (The Guardian)

• Screwworm In Texas Cattle Could Drive Up Beef Prices—After DOGE Axed Prevention Efforts: A flesh-eating parasite that was largely eradicated from U.S. livestock in the 1960s has been found in a 3-week-old calf in a south Texas border town, the USDA confirmed, a threat that could drive the already soaring price of beef even higher after Elon Musk-led government cuts slashed ongoing efforts to prevent its spread. (Forbes) see also How Funding Cuts Left the World Vulnerable to Ebola: Bloomberg with the long, sourced version of the USAID-cuts-meets-Ebola-outbreak story. The line between fiscal policy and disease vector, drawn in detail. (Businessweek)

• The World Cup According to Gianni Infantino: The New Yorker’s long sit-down with the FIFA president on the eve of the expanded tournament. As damning as a print profile can be while staying on-record. Infantino is remaking global soccer in his own image. Can the sport survive him? (New Yorker)