10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• Gold’s Faithful Think Twice as Prices Slide From Record Highs: The metal declined again Monday after the U.S. and Iran traded a fresh round of attacks. Gold slides off record highs and the faithful are wobbling. Nothing tests conviction quite like a drawdown. After the U.S. and Iran traded a fresh round of attacks, gold took yet another dip Monday (Wall Street Journal)

• Returns to “Do-Nothing” Portfolios. Hendrik Bessembinder studies outcomes for a variety of “do-nothing” portfolios constructed from constituents of the S&P 500 index, from 1971 to 2025. These portfolios maintain their positions even for those stocks that exit the index. The findings include (i) initially equal-weighted portfolios outperform initially value-weighted portfolios over the full sample period, (ii) value-weighted “do-nothing” portfolios essentially match the index on average… New SSRN research on ‘do-nothing’ portfolios: buy, hold, resist the urge to fiddle. Sloth as alpha — my kind of strategy. (SSRN) see also Strategy: The AI Arms Race. Starting in the mid 1990s, the US and China embarked on radically different but complementary paths that led to a sharp growth divergence with other advanced economies, most notably, Europe and Japan. US innovation focused on the value layer of the digital economy, including internet platforms, software, semiconductors and cloud. China, by comparison, focused on the infrastructure and manufacturing layers of the physical economy, climbing the value chain over time with technology innovation. (MUFG)

• The World Is Cutting Ties With America. It’s Already Costing Us.: The world is quietly rerouting trade, alliances, and trust around America — and the bill is already arriving. (New York Times)

• Why Are Berries Everywhere, in Every Season? Driscoll’s.: The NYT on the company that engineered year-round berry availability — and what that triumph of supply chain management means for agriculture, flavor, and the way we eat. (New York Times)

• States with the most—and least—housing market inventory: heading into the core summer season National active housing market inventory growth is at a crawl—but not in Washington. The geographic divergence in housing inventory is dramatic. Some markets are flooded; others are still bone-dry. Fast Company maps where buyers have leverage and where they don’t. (Fast Company)

• A Robot Army Remakes Ground Warfare in Ukraine: They began as supply mules. Now ground robots evacuate the wounded, hold trenches and even do the killing. Ground robots are remaking warfare in Ukraine — the drone war has officially come down to earth. (New York Times) see also See How Ukraine Is Taking Out Russia’s Refineries: Ukraine is targeting Russian energy infrastructure with its growing fleet of long-range drones and missiles, causing fuel shortages in one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers and embarrassing President Vladimir Putin. The long-range strikes on Russia win rare praise for Ukraine from Trump. The Journal’s visual dive into Ukraine’s campaign against Russia’s refineries — degrading Moscow’s war economy one strike at a time. Long-range strikes unleash fuel crisis in Russia and win rare praise for Ukraine from Trump (Wall Street Journal)

• Some Monsters are Real: What’s coming has never been seen before in the history of modern global industrial civilization … and it’s just getting started. Climate Casino on the extreme weather events that used to be theoretical and are now showing up in the data with alarming frequency. The tail risks aren’t in the tail anymore. (Climate Casino)

• Lindsey Graham sacrificed his reputation to Donald Trump. He got plenty in return. His career explains why so many Republicans made peace with Trump — and what they gave up to do it. His career explains why so many Republicans made peace with Trump — and what they gave up to do it. (Vox)

• 50 Parting Thoughts From 2026 Wimbledon: Jon Wertheim’s annual tradition: 50 parting thoughts from Wimbledon — the champions, the chokes, and everything in between. (Sports Illustrated)

• The Hydration-Break World Cup: It is axiomatic that countries hosting the World Cup try to put their best face forward. During the monthlong tournament, streets are cleared of anything (and anyone) that might offend the eye, political evils are swept under the rug, warm welcomes generally abound, and even authoritarian states, or those with notoriously disturbing human rights records, present themselves as sporting, full of bonhomie, and as cuddly as their official stuffed mascots. This time around, Mexico and Canada appear to have offered the standard warm embrace to teams and tourists alike; Mexico went so far as to provide a base for the Iranian team after the U.S. refused to allow its members to train, or even stay overnight, on American soil.. Jonathan Wilson on the hydration-break World Cup — soccer in the age of extreme heat, where the beautiful game melts. (The Paris Review)