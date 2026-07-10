10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Developers Are In On The Joke: Apologize Later: Jonathan Miller on developers who build first and beg forgiveness after. The oldest play in real estate. NYC Development Legend Harry Macklowe’s Midnight Demolitions (Housing Notes)

• Why recruiters can’t find workers and new grads can’t find jobs (it’s not AI): The Post digs into why recruiters can’t find workers while new grads can’t find jobs — and no, it’s not AI. A hiring market full of broken signals. Experts say a major labor shortage looms because of population shifts and a mismatch between new graduates’ skills and employers’ needs. (Washington Post) But See Remote Work Leaves Younger Workers Sidelined. Youth unemployment has risen dramatically since the pandemic—as has the prevalence of remote work.The New York Fed’s research shows early-career workers are being disproportionately harmed by remote arrangements — less mentoring, fewer network connections, slower skill development. Analysis suggests that these trends are related, with remote work making it more difficult for managers to train and mentor new employees The people who need the office most are the ones least likely to be in it. (Liberty Street Economics)

• You should be glad your boss is so well paid: Because it probably means you’re being paid well too. (FT Alphaville free)

• What Are the Chances of Your Prediction Being Right? I have a question for you. If you take all of the hearts from a standard deck of 52 playing cards, and then lay them out one by one, in how many different orders can the 13 cards be dealt? Joe Wiggins on the odds your market prediction is actually right — and why the honest answer should keep forecasters humble. (Behavioural Investment)

• Why the Bipartisan Housing Bill Can Still Become Law – Despite Trump’s Refusal to Sign: The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which passed easily through both chambers of Congress in a rare display of bipartisanship, would ban large institutional investors from purchasing additional single-family homes. US News on why the bipartisan housing bill can still become law despite Trump’s refusal to sign. Procedural arcana, meet housing crisis. (US News)

• One of sci-fi’s most difficult questions about AI is becoming real: The rapid spread of chatbots and AI agents is intensifying a debate over who should be held responsible when something goes wrong. (Washington Post)

• How Putin Turned Japan Into a Den of Spies: Operating out of a Tokyo high-rise, a military intelligence unit finds the high-tech equipment that Russia needs to wage war. How Putin turned Japan into a den of spies: Russian intelligence quietly mining Japanese tech and industry for the war effort. (New York Times) see also Japan Is Building a New Intelligence Agency With Help From the West: Facing threats from Russia and China, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is breaking with World War II-era limits on security. Japan is standing up a real intelligence agency with Western help — a big deal for a country that’s been allergic to spycraft since 1945. (New York Times)

• Aspiring to Regional Domination, Iran Is Ready to Escalate Over Hormuz: New outbreak of fighting over the strait comes as Tehran sees itself as a winner in the war that would establish a new Pax Iranica in the Middle East. Iran isn’t bluffing on the Strait. The Wall Street Journal reports on Tehran’s military posture and its willingness to escalate — with global energy markets as collateral. = (Wall Street Journal)

• The 35-year-old powering Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones: Andrew Watt listened obsessively to rock as a teenager. Now, he considers all of his heroes — from Elton John to Mick Jagger — to be friends. Meet Andrew Watt, the 35-year-old producer powering late-career McCartney and the Stones. The Post profiles rock’s favorite whisperer. Andrew Watt listened obsessively to rock as a teenager. Now, he considers all of his heroes — from Elton John to Mick Jagger — to be friends. (Washington Post)

• Norway turn World Cup heartbreak into celebration as huge crowds pack Oslo: Norway loses the World Cup final and Oslo throws a party anyway. Huge crowds, zero bitterness — imagine that. More than 100,000 fans flooded the streets of Oslo, Norway’s capital, to give their team a warm welcome, turning the heartbreak of their World Cup exit into ⁠a massive national celebration. (The Guardian) see also Why is tiny Norway so good at sports? It’s more than Erling Haaland. A youth system built on joy and participation instead of early specialization. One answer is that, from the youngest ages, Norway thinks about sports in a radically different way. In Norway, teams do not keep score before children turn 11, and the players cannot be separated into ranks until they are 12 or 13. Sports begin not as a race to the top, but as a constitutionally guaranteed social benefit for all, a place to learn, grow, and – perhaps most importantly – have fun. (Christian Science Monitor)