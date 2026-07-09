Ticker Take: The Biggest Mistakes Investors Make

What a fun conversation!

I sat down with Jon Erlichman (formerly of Bloomberg, now at Ticker Take) to discuss the biggest mistakes investors make.

Here is the overview:

Most investing advice tells you what to buy. Barry Ritholtz would rather tell you what NOT to do. This week on Ticker Take, we sit down with Ritholtz, co-founder and chairman of Ritholtz Wealth Management and the author of How NOT To Invest. Barry walks us through 9 mistakes investors (including pros) often make — from trying to time the market to anchoring to what you paid. Plus, he walks us through the simple approach he uses to avoid making mistakes. As always, this is not financial advice. Chapters: 0:00 Intro

0:16 What you should NOT do as an investor.

0:54 Why avoiding mistakes is the key to investing!

1:39 Some of the ways to be a successful investor.

3:34 Pros make these mistakes too!

4:44 Mistake 1 – Timing the market

7:34 Mistake 2 – Complex over simple

9:11 Mistake 3 – Politics over patience

11:33 Mistake 4 – Ignoring compounding

14:08 Mistake 5 – Survivorship bias

17:00 Mistake 6 – Panic selling

19:03 Mistake 7 – FOMO buying

20:29 Mistake 8 – Action bias

21:52 Mistake 9 – Anchoring to cost Video below…

Apple Podcasts

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