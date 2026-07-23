I have been fortunate to get to know Joe Davis, chief economist at investing giant Vanguard, over the years. He has been on MiB a few times, and I have referenced his research many times.

I had been to the VG campus a few times before — once to interview Jack Bogle for MiB (along with all of the subsequent CEOs), and two other times to speak at Vanguard events.

I drove down to Malverne to join Joe Davis and his co-host, Rebecca Choo Quan, on their show “Better Vantage by Vanguard.”

This part one of two…

Better Vantage by Vanguard | The costliest mistakes even experienced investors make Even experienced investors make costly mistakes—and often, the problem isn’t the market, it’s behavior. In this episode of Better Vantage by Vanguard, Barry Ritholtz joins Joe Davis to break down the most common forms of investor misbehavior, from overconfidence and recency bias to chasing noise. They explore why these unforced errors can derail long term outcomes and share practical frameworks to help advisors and investors stay disciplined, humble, and focused on what really drives long term success. We are a community of 50 million* who think—and feel—differently about investing. Together, we’re changing the way the world invests.

Previously:

MIB: Joe Davis, Vanguard’s Chief Economist (February 16, 2019)

Vanguard Group (full archive)