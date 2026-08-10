10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• Are Inflation-Fighting Bonds on Sale?: I just bought more Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. Plus, more questions for your adviser about private funds (and happy 96th birthday, Warren Buffett) Jason Zweig on why he just bought more TIPS. (Wall Street Journal)

• Forget the Bond Rout, Fund Managers Are in Party Mode: Robin Wigglesworth runs the list: Hormuz still closed, an AI boom fuelled by off-balance-sheet exposure, a Fed that may hike, Japan in a bond crisis, private credit stressed, leverage everywhere. And yet. (Financial Times) see also The Most Hated Asset Class in the World: Ben Carlson: in December 2024 it was international stocks, which have run nicely since. Today the same vibes are showing up in fixed income — a lot of intelligent investors want nothing to do with bonds. (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• The Debt-Equity Distinction: A Century of Policy by Accident. American Affairs Volume X, Number 3 (Fall 2026. (American Affairs)

• The Connections That Turned a Precocious Teen Into the Fallen ‘Nostradamus of AI’ A 24-year-old investor was hailed as a visionary and attracted billions—before turning into Wall Street’s latest cautionary tale. (Wall Street Journal).

• Mark Cuban wants to solve wealth inequality by making employers choose between paying higher taxes or giving every member of staff company stock: “I would like to see it so that every single CEO, founder, entrepreneur does what I did, which was to give equity to every single employee,” he said. “The way you’re going to reduce income inequality for anybody who works with somebody is making sure they get shares of stock and then they benefit.” (Fortune) see also Mark Cuban Says He Has the Solution to Growing Income Inequality, and It’s to Reward Every Employee — From CEO to Janitor — With Company Stock: The earlier “What It Takes” podcast version of the argument. (Fortune)

• A New Force Is Increasing Inequality in America: Shira Ovide: evidence is mounting that AI is helping the richest people and cities pull further ahead of everyone else. (Washington Post)

• Rich People Create Money Printers. They Don’t Save a Dime.: BowTied Bull on one of the biggest psyops in history — that the wealthy sit on big cash balances and huge incomes. They don’t; they build assets that throw off cash. (BowTied Bull)

• More U.S. Parents Opting Children Out of Vaccine Requirements, C.D.C. Reports: Francesca Paris: new exemption data lands a week after Trump signed an executive order calling to scale back childhood shots, with measles spreading. (New York Times) see also US Vaccination Rates Fall Again as Exemptions Continue to Rise, CDC Data Shows: Beth Mole: again, the CDC skipped the full report and simply posted the data online. (Ars Technica)

• NASA’s New Space Telescope Is Poised to Discover Hidden Facets of the Universe: Jay Bennett: the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is expected to find as many as 200,000 new planets and probe dark matter and dark energy. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is expected to discover as many as 200,000 new planets and reveal details about the elusive nature of dark matter and dark energy. (Wired)

• Martha Stewart Recreates Her 1995 People Cover on Her Gorgeous Farm: Ana Calderone catches up with Stewart 31 years after the original cover story opened outside her $1.7 million house on Lily Pond Lane — still an insomniac, still up before dawn, still never slowing down. ‘Street Cred’ and Never Slowing Down: The lifestyle icon invited us to her New York farm, where she reflected on all she’s created — and what’s still left on her never-ending to-do list (People)