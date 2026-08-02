Bloomberg: Tesla’s Edsel Moment

Bloomberg just says it: The Cybertruck is an automotive disaster on par with the Edsel, which itself became shorthand for a total failure:

Ford introduced a car named the Edsel, named after Henry Ford’s son, almost 70 years ago. It’s widely viewed as the greatest automotive flop of all time. Tesla’s Cybertruck may now be well on its way to claiming that title.

Source:

Tesla’s Cratering Cybertruck Sales Evoke Ford Edsel Comparisons

By Bethany Benjamin

Bloomberg, July 22, 2026