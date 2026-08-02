Bloomberg: Tesla’s Edsel Moment

Bloomberg just says it: The Cybertruck is an automotive disaster on par with the Edsel, which itself became shorthand for a total failure:
Ford introduced a car named the Edsel, named after Henry Ford’s son, almost 70 years ago. It’s widely viewed as the greatest automotive flop of all time. Tesla’s Cybertruck may now be well on its way to claiming that title.
- Tesla started delivering its unusually angular vehicle in 2023 and Elon Musk called it the company’s best product ever, estimating the carmaker might build more than 250,000 annually.
- Initial reviews were mixed at best, and by the time Tesla started delivering the pickup years behind schedule, the company charged initial buyers more than $100,000.
- Cybertrucks faced production challenges from the start. It’s been plagued by recalls, and Tesla has been sued because its truck’s doors wouldn’t open after a crash.
- While Edsel sales dropped each year the model was on the market, Cybertruck sales are off to an even worse start. Just 7,133 have been registered in the US through May this year — and that count is buoyed by Musk’s SpaceX building out a fleet of the vehicles.
Source:
Tesla’s Cratering Cybertruck Sales Evoke Ford Edsel Comparisons
By Bethany Benjamin
Bloomberg, July 22, 2026