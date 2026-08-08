MiB: Jack Raines, Young Money 

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This week, I speak with Jack Raines, a writer and venture capitalist. We discuss his new book, “Young Money.” Jack dives into his unlikely journey into finance and venture capital. We discuss how his travels impacted the way he sees money and purpose for young people. He also reviews how to incorporate passion into your career and the impact it will have on your long-term finances.

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Dr. Ankur Crawford, EVP and Portfolio Manager at Alger. She heads the firm’s flagship Alger Capital Appreciation strategies. She was an Engineer at Intel, won the Intel Ph.D. Fellowship, and was awarded fellowship Natl Academy of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine, and holds several U.S. patents. She was recognized as a “Top Women in Asset Management” in 2020 and serves on the board of The Knowledge House, a Bronx-based charity teaching technology skills to underserved communities.

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