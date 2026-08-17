Negative. Yay!

Well, that was no fun…
I have been testing negative since the weekend; maybe it’s the availability heuristic talking, but I have been hearing about (many? some?) other people catching it. (See this overview of the surge)
The fog is annoying as is the FOMO for several events I had to miss.
The one thing I did manage to do was catch up on a mix of meh streaming series and movies I would be too bored with had I not had fog brain or otherwise been meaning to watch.
These include:
Movies:
The Dink
Wrecking Crew
Fast Charlie
ReWatched
Atomic Blonde
Beekeeper
High Fidelity
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Lady Eve
Streamers:
Blackish
Clarkson’s Farm (Season 5)
The Hawk
Stand Up:
Mary Beth Barone, Galaxy Brain
Jordan Jensen, Take Me With You
Langston Kerman, Bad Poetry
~~~
Back to the real world starting tomorrow.