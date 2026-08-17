Negative. Yay!

Well, that was no fun…

I have been testing negative since the weekend; maybe it’s the availability heuristic talking, but I have been hearing about (many? some?) other people catching it. (See this overview of the surge)

The fog is annoying as is the FOMO for several events I had to miss.

The one thing I did manage to do was catch up on a mix of meh streaming series and movies I would be too bored with had I not had fog brain or otherwise been meaning to watch.

These include:

Movies: The Dink

Wrecking Crew

Fast Charlie ReWatched Atomic Blonde

Beekeeper

High Fidelity

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Lady Eve Streamers: Blackish

Clarkson’s Farm (Season 5)

The Hawk Stand Up: Mary Beth Barone, Galaxy Brain

Jordan Jensen, Take Me With You

Langston Kerman, Bad Poetry ~~~

Back to the real world starting tomorrow.