Negative. Yay!

August 17, 2026 4:00pm by

 

Well, that was no fun…

I have been testing negative since the weekend; maybe it’s the availability heuristic talking, but I have been hearing about (many? some?) other people catching it. (See this overview of the surge)

The fog is annoying as is the FOMO for several events I had to miss.

The one thing I did manage to do was catch up on a mix of meh streaming series and movies I would be too bored with had I not had fog brain or otherwise been meaning to watch.

These include:

Movies:

The Dink
Wrecking Crew
Fast Charlie

ReWatched

Atomic Blonde
Beekeeper
High Fidelity
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
Lady Eve

Streamers:

Blackish
Clarkson’s Farm (Season 5)
The Hawk

Stand Up:

Mary Beth Barone, Galaxy Brain
Jordan Jensen, Take Me With You
Langston Kerman, Bad Poetry

~~~

Back to the real world starting tomorrow.

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