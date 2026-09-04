10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning reads:

​• Job Postings Show Early Signs of AI Automation Impact: The Dallas Fed finds the automation signal starting to show up in the listings data. (Dallas Fed)

• The Death of the Safe Haven: How to Fix Your Bond Strategy as Yields Rise: The rise in U.S. Treasury yields is creating opportunities—along with serious portfolio risks. (Barron’s)

• The Cost of Being Warren Buffett: He turned 96 years old a few days ago, on 30th August 2026. He bought his first stock at the age of 11, which means he has now spent about 85 years at this game, and at 96 he is still the man most of us in this business measure ourselves against. It felt like a good moment to sit down and think about him once more. ​Safal Niveshak on what the compounding machine gave up along the way. (Safal Niveshak)

​• Data Center-Related Investments Available Across Most Asset Classes: Bailey McCann on the $580 billion invested in data centers in 2025 — set to be eclipsed by the $750 billion hyperscalers plan to spend this year — and the ways investors can participate. (Chief Investment Officer)

​• A $40 Billion ETF Shuffle Helps Foreign Investors Dodge US Taxes: Every three months like clockwork, investors pull $40 billion or more from a BlackRock ETF and park it in a near-identical twin — flipping funds to avoid dividends and the 30% tax that comes with them. (Bloomberg)

• Why the Flock Backlash Has Gotten So Intense: The sudden anger about these cameras seems to reflect more than just wariness about the surveillance system (The Atlantic)

• Who Approves Trump’s Washington Makeover Projects? The Supreme Court gave a green light to the new White House ballroom, but several of the president’s other Washington projects remain stalled .(New York Times)

​• This El Niño Will Be Unlike Any in the Past Eight Decades: Joshua Partlow on the box scientists have drawn in the middle of the Pacific — two-thirds the size of China — and the anomalies its buoys are recording. (The Atlantic) see also El Niño Is Now Stronger Than at Any Point in the Last 1,000 Years, Study Finds: Jacek Krywko on “one more warning sign of what we’re facing in a warmer world.” (Ars Technica)

• Why is it so hard to give away my dad’s brain? Scientists need fresh samples to research new treatments. But the donor process is an odyssey. ​Courtney E. Martin on the most emotionally taxing three-way call since junior high — navigating the urgency and bureaucracy of brain donation. (Vox)

​• By Dropping a Sledgehammer, Adam Silver Squares Off Against the NBA’s Richest Owner: He was a terribvle CEO; he is an even worse professional team owenr. Five takeaways from the league’s punishment of the Clippers over the Kawhi Leonard cap-circumvention scandal. (Yahoo Sports) see also Report of the Independent Investigators Concerning the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard: The full Wachtell Lipton summary report (PDF). (Wachtell Lipton).