10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning reads:

​• Something Is Shifting in the Inflation Picture: Claudia Sahm on why she moved from hold to hike ahead of next week’s Fed meeting — a division no single CPI print will resolve. (Stay-At-Home Macro)

​• Netanyahu Got an Explicit Warning Before Oct. 7. He Didn’t Brief Security Chiefs: In September ’23, UAE President bin Zayed called Netanyahu directly in September 2023 to deliver a harsh warning — something big was coming from Hamas — and Netanyahu did nothing. An extensive investigation, conducted for a new book, reveals the PM’s failures surrounding Oct. 7. (Haaretz) see also Making Sense of That Big Story Saying Netanyahu Was Warned About Oct 7: Josh Marshall on the 45-minute call, with Israeli elections set for October 27. (Talking Points Memo)

​• Dead Malls Dot America. Why Not Get Rid of Them?: M. Nolan Gray on the decades-old agreements with former anchor tenants that keep dead malls locked up. (Washington Post)

• The American Dream Is Alive. And It’s Minting Millionaires. Meet the ‘Everywhere Millionaires’ proving that elite degrees aren’t a prerequisite for building massive wealth. Dick Portillo opened a hot-dog stand in 1963 without knowing how to cook a hot dog; half a century later he sold the company for $1 billion and moored a 130-foot yacht named Top Dog. (Wall Street Journal)

​• An A.I. Giant Made an Enemy of Record Labels. Can It Play Nice?: Ben Sisario on Suno, sued by the majors over copyright, now releasing a version of its music generator trained in partnership with Warner Music. (New York Times)

• The complicated implications of the spectacular ‘Apollo premium’ And when you isolate Apollo? The firm, according to Buccola and Nini, pays a staggering 100 basis point premium merely for being Apollo, despite their deals boasting below-average leverage and credit contracts that are not particularly loose by modern standards. ​ New research finds Apollo pays a staggering 100-basis-point premium merely for being Apollo — despite below-average leverage and credit contracts that aren’t particularly loose. (Financial Times)

• How Williamsburg Lost Its Swag: A new generation of gentrifiers is gentrifying the old gentrifiers. (Slate)

​• This Tiny E-Reader Is the Single Best Piece of Technology in Years: The Power Broker weighs as much as a brick at 1,344 pages — some readers cut it apart at the spine. The Atlantic tries something else. The $70 Xteink X3 puts Silicon Valley to shame. (The Atlantic)

​• The Human-Origin Story Is Being Radically Revised: Ross Andersen on the modern humans who wandered into Ice Age Europe 50,000 years ago — and the Neanderthals who’d been living among the glaciers all along. New secrets from our past have been coming out in droves. (The Atlantic) see also Scientists Find More Than 1,000 Genetic Variants Linked to Personality: More than one million genomes helped identify DNA variants linked to extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism and more. Researchers measured how those traits influenced how people lived. Emily Baumgaertner Nunn on the study of more than a million genomes tying DNA variants to extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, and more. (New York Times)

• She Also Found It at the Movies: The Hedgehog Review on Pauline Kael, whose film reviews were truly something else. I don’t read Pauline Kael to track my sensibility with hers on an aesthetic oscilloscope. I read her because I think she—more than any writer I know, including Agee—brings the whole of herself to writing about movies. And so the best way to think about Kael’s writing is not as movie film criticism; that would be a category error. She wrote in a known genre, but not that genre, whether she knew it or not. (Hedgehog Review)