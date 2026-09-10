10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The largely hidden force helping drive America’s craze for weight-loss drugs: Firms are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to convince doctors to prescribe GLP-1 drugs. (Washington Post)

​• Sept. 11 Changed the World Order. But Not for the Reason We May Think. While America spent its strategic bandwidth in the Middle East, China joined the WTO and grew its share of global exports to 15%. The terrorist attacks consumed U.S. resources and attention, and left the country unable to address the bigger threats to its economy and global leadership (Wall Street Journal) see also ​America Has Forfeited Its Greatest Strength: Ali Soufan, who investigated al-Qaeda before and after 9/11, argues the attacks succeeded because of a failure of trust, not imagination — and that graver failures of trust have emerged since. Osama bin Laden wanted to eradicate faith in American power. Twenty-five years later, his dream is on the verge of coming true. (The Atlantic)

​• Invisible Companies: Colossus on Steve Ross, who started at his father-in-law’s funeral parlor and built Time Warner into one of the world’s largest companies — MTV and Nickelodeon were born under his roof. AI Rollups, the latest fad to take venture capital by storm, point to a different source of excess returns that is only becoming more valuable (Colossus)

​• A Field Guide to Seeing Through False Expertise: Reliable information has never been easier to access — or harder to find, with experts, politicians, celebrities, and influencers all in the chat. In an age of information overload, reliable sources are easy to access but often difficult to identify. (Big Think)

​• Will Taiwan Just Give Up? The Taiwanese don’t trust Trump, and they don’t believe America will come to their defense. A deal with China is starting to look inevitable. The Atlantic’s October cover story on Xi Jinping, Trump, and the question of whether Taiwan’s will to resist is eroding from within. (The Atlantic)

​• After Work, We’ll Have Each Other: Clara Collier Once you realize what that means, you’ll be giving two cheers for the American work ethic. What will people do all day if AI surpasses us at all economically necessary labor? The emerging consensus: when machines can do everything else, our relationships are what’s left. Once you realize what that means, you’ll be giving two cheers for the American work ethic. (Asterisk) see also The Dark Side of Mindfulness: Olga Khazan on Willoughby Britton, the meditation teacher and clinical psychologist who set out in 2004 to prove meditation improves sleep — and found something else. A prominent psychologist and meditation teacher set out to research the benefits of the practice. What she found alarmed her. (The Atlantic)

• How art invented humanity: When early humans first painted cave walls, they began to find out who they really were: our minds emerged from our images. (Aeon)

• Schools should stop banning peanuts. Here’s what really keeps kids safe. Everyone wants to keep kids with food allergies safe, but the evidence suggests bans don’t do that. There’s a better way. (Washington Post)

• A Monday with Brad Pitt: The 62-year-old has lived a singular life. He resides in the top 1 percent of the top 1 percent of all movie stars, not only today but ever, as measured by any metric you like, including intrigue. What does he have to say about all of it? ​Esquire spends a day at home with the actor, starting with the dogs pawing at the plate-glass door. (Esquire)

​• Can Andre Agassi Enjoy Pickleball More Than He Hated Tennis?: The 55-year-old boards a flight at Newark in plaid pajama pants and Air Force 1s, headed for an ESPN prime-time event with a much-hyped million-dollar purse. After years of relative quiet, the public is meeting “Andre 2.0” — a pickleball booster, an open book and a guy eager to build a less tortured relationship with competition. (New York Times)